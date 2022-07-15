Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has cancelled its Sundarkand recital in the Lulu mall in Lucknow after the management of the mall apologized for the Namaz incident that took place in the mall. Days after its inauguration, the Lulu mall of Lucknow – the biggest one in Uttar Pradesh was embroiled in a conspiracy as a few people offered Namaz inside the mall.

In response to the incident, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha declared that it will hold a Sundarkand recital inside the mall. The Hindu organization avoided the preplanned recital after the apology. The video of unidentified people offering Namaz inside the Lulu mall went viral on 12th July 2022.

Shishir Chaturvedi, the spokesperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha said that Lulu mall management has apologized for the Namaz row and a case has also been registered on their behalf against the unidentified accused in this matter; therefore, the Sundarkand recital program which was scheduled for today is being postponed.

It is notable that the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha had planned to recite Sundarkand inside the Lulu mall on the 15th of July 2022 at 6 pm. The Hindu Mahasabha received support from various saints in Ayodhya. Hundreds of the Hindu Mahasabha members were expected to recite the Sundarkand at the very place in the mall where the Namaz was offered as seen in the viral video.

On 14th July 2022, some members of the Hindu organizations hosted symbolic protests at the gates of the mall. One of the protesters said, “Today we are symbolically sitting at the gate of the mall. Sundarkand will be recited here tomorrow. Lulu Mall is a hub of love jihad. They get the lands at a government discount. The Yogi government has banned prayers in public places. Yet there was prayer here which we are opposing. We are not going inside following the police order. We have lodged a complaint in the police station against those who offer prayers.”

Even after postponing the Sundarkand recital program inside the mall, the police have placed Shishir Chaturvedi under house arrest at his home in the Lalbag area. On Wednesday, as the video of Namaz in the mall went viral, Shishir Chaturvedi warned that if anyone offers Namaz inside the Lulu mall again, Sundarkand recital will take place in the mall.

Complaint filed against unknown persons for offering namaz inside the mall without seeking prior permission

On the other hand, Sibtain Hussain – the public relations officer of the Lulu mall – registered a complaint in the Sushant Golf City police station against unidentified persons for illegally offering Namaz within the Lulu mall premises without any prior permission. He alleged in the complaint that a video of this Namaz went viral on social media.

The investigations revealed that the video is from the same Lulu mall in Lucknow. The public relations officer of the mall Sibtain Hussain told police that no employee or officer of the mall management was involved in the Namaz offered in the mall. The police have registered a case against the unidentified persons in this regard.

Ajay Pratap Singh, Police Station Incharge, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow said, “One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. FIR registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station on a complaint by Lulu Mall management. IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 341, and others are invoked in the FIR.”

It is notable that the Lulu Mall is the largest mall in the state and chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated it on July 10. Samir Verma, General Manager, Lulu Mall Lucknow, said about the controversy, “We do not allow any organized religious event or prayer here. We respect all religions. We train our floor and security staff to monitor such activities.”