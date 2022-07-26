Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Maharashtra: Center to audit works of State Environment Ministry during Aaditya Thackeray’s tenure

Bharatiya Janata Party has always alleged that more funds were allocated for the projects under Environment Ministry than required. Reports suggest that these allegations will also be looked into during the audit.

Projects sanctioned under Aaditya Thackeray to be audited
Center ordered audit of projects under Aaditya Thackeray tenure (Image: Sakal)
3

The Central Government has ordered an audit of the work done by the Maharashtra Environment Ministry for the period former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray was Environment Minister. Reports suggest that since the removal of Uddhav Thackeray from the post of CM, the audit is going to be the biggest blow for the Thackeray fraction of Shiv Sena.

All the projects that were sanctioned during the period of 2.5 years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be reviewed during the audit. Bharatiya Janata Party has always alleged that more funds were allocated for the projects under Environment Ministry than required. Reports suggest that these allegations will also be looked into during the audit.

As per a Zee News report, Aaditya allegedly used more funds than allocated in his constituency. It will be looked into if he has misused his position as a minister to use additional funds.

Eknath Shinde fraction has more MLAs and MPs

It is notable that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s fraction of Shiv Sena has more MLAs and MPs in his support compared to that of Uddhav Thackeray’s fraction. Because of the lower number of MLAs in support, Thackeray had to resign from the post of CM. After that, Shinde formed a government in Maharashtra with BJP’s support. He has also staked claim on the election symbol of Shiv Sena and applied for the same to the Election Commission.

