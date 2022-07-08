In a debate show hosted by Pradeep Bhandari in India News, Islamic scholar Atiqur Rahman stated that Nupur Sharma was not wrong in what she said about the life of Prophet Muhammad. The Islamic scholar lamented the atmosphere of hate and threats created via social media and stated that Islam has the scope to discuss and forgive.

During the news debate, VHP leader Vinod Bansal raised the issue of how many Islamists are giving open death threats and proclaiming that they will kill anyone who raises questions on Islam. Pradeep Bhandari had noted that india is a liberal democracy and not an orthodox theocratic state where criticism of religion means strict punishment.

VHP’s Vinod Bansal stated, “I support Atiqur Rahman’s statement that there should be a discussion on the life of Prophet Muhammad, because there are many things to be learned from his life. This is a country where we discuss about the lives of Bhagwan Ram and Krishna, to learn things and get inspired from their teachings. So why should we not learn from Prophet Muhammad too?”

Bansal further asked Atiqur Rahman, “As far as Nupur Sharma is concerned, she had quoted from Islamic texts, the same details have been said by many Islamic scholars and mentioned in Islamic texts. I want to ask, what was wrong in her statement? Did she quote wrong? Were her style and mannerism wrong? Or is it the Islamic texts that have mentioned wrong details? Why are Islamists calling for her beheading?”

To this, scholar Atiqur Rahman replied, “No, Nupur Sharma was not wrong. She was not wrong. If any Islamic scholar or Muslim thinks she was wrong, Islam has such wide scope that she can be forgiven and given a chance that some senior Islamic cleric explains to her how she was wrong.”

Pradeep Bhandari appreciated the statement by Rahman, adding that this is how debates should be about religion where any misconceptions are cleared through dialogue and sharing of ideas, not by giving threats.

In the same debate, Atiqur Rahman further asserted that if a follower of Islam does not have the knowledge or faith in his own texts and beliefs that he can invite Nupur to come and discuss whatever confusion or questions she had about Islam and the life of the Prophet, he has no right to come on media/social media. I invite criticism against Islam, and Prophet Muhammad, so I can get a chance to explain to the world what was his message, how was he chosen by Allah to spread his message in the world.”