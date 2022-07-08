Days before Eid ul Adha, former captain of the Pakistani cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal made it to headlines for the reason he would not solicit. In a theft that took place at Kamran Akmal’s residential home at a private housing society in Lahore, one the sacrificial goats that he had purchased for the upcoming Eid ul Adha was stolen on 7th July 2022 late in the night.

The event happened after the Akmal family of Lahore purchased six goats for sacrifice a day before and tied them all together in front of their residence. The incident may have occurred about three in the morning when a servant asked to guard the goats, who was supposed to be awake, fell asleep.

The missing sacrifice goat, according to Akmal’s father, was the best in the purchased lot and cost about Rs 90,000. According to a report by the Crictracker, Kamran Akmal’s father said, “The thieves have taken away the best of them which was bought at the price of Rs 90,000.” The housing society’s security has assured the cricketer’s family that the goat would be found and the thieves will be arrested.

Eid ul Adha is scheduled to take place on 10th July, in which devote Muslims make sacrifices of animals and other items. The festival honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as per Allah’s command. As part of the festival, animals are ritually slaughtered. Part of the meat of the slaughtered animals is consumed by the family that sacrificed it, while the rest is distributed to the poor.

40-year-old Kamran Akmal is playing domestic cricket in Pakistan after a 15-year-long career in international cricket that ended in 2017. Eid ul Adha is a Muslim festival that will be celebrated this year on July 10. Muslims often sacrifice some animal, commonly goats, on this occasion. The incident of theft at Kamran Akmal’s residence in Lahore occurred just two days before the annual festival.