In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, two friends reportedly fabricated a communal post on a 23-year-old Hindu man’s social media account in order to have him arrested on false charges of fostering communal unrest. The 23-year-old was arrested by the police following the complaints received after his post. He was released after a week after it was discovered that he was not responsible for the post.

Danish and Taufiq had old animosity with Vishal Khatik, a 23-year-old Hindu man. The two friends grabbed a screenshot of Vishal’s social media account, manipulated it, and made it viral by adding communally offensive statements.

Vishal was then criminally charged at the Jahazpur police station in Bhilwara. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail by the police. When he was released from jail, he notified the police about the entire matter. An inquiry by the police revealed that the youngster was totally innocent and had to go to jail because of a fabricated social media post. Following this, the police registered another case against the two and arrested them.

Danish and Taufiq implicated Vishal in the false case in Bhilwara

According to Chanchal Mishra, SP Shahpura, the police have detained Danish of Jahazpur’s Deshwali Mohalla and Taufiq alias Guddu alias Lala of Jahazpur’s Gol Hathai Mohalla. He said that they both took a screenshot of Vishal Khatik’s social media account, edited it, and then posted insulting comments that quickly went viral in the area.

The two were arrested.

These two young people sought to punish Vishal over their enmity. They developed a strategy to blame Vishal for this after seeing how strict the police are about communal offenses. Vishal was detained as a result of Abdul Sattar of the Anjuman Committee filing a case against him due to the post getting viral in his name.

Death threats to Vishal

Vishal was arrested on June 20 and was sent to jail on orders of the court. Vishal was released after seven days following which, he filed a complaint against Danish and Taufiq. Vishal has been receiving endless death threats over call and otherwise. Upon his release from jail, he said, “I’ve been locked up. It cannot be erased. After spending seven days in jail for a crime I did not commit, I have returned. How the seven days in jail went down is a secret only I know. I’m currently receiving threatening calls. I am convincing people on the phone that I didn’t do it. Now I have to explain to every new contact I make that I have not done anything wrong.”

The police have now provided Vishal with security after he received death threats. Vishal has been provided two gunmen for his protection, he will be protected by these gunmen for eight hours a day.