On 28th July 2022, the general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Milind Parande said that the Hindu society will not be responsible for any extreme reaction against Jihadi violence. The VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal has shared a press note which quotes VHP general secretary Milind Parande’s detailed statement regarding recent targetted killings of Hindus by Jihadi Islamists in various parts of the country.

Milind Parande said, “All cases of recent Jihadi violence and beheadings, including the slaying of Praveen Nettaru in South Kannada district in Karnataka, should be tried in fast track courts to ensure speedy justice to the victims’ families and the Hindu society. The Central and State Governments should immediately consider setting up Fast Track Courts. If the Jihadi mindset continues to commit such sadism, viciousness, and assassinations, then there will be express fury in the Hindu society and there will naturally be an extreme reaction. If this happens, then the Hindu society will not be responsible for it.”

Milind Parande reiterated that Bajrang Dal – the youth wing of VHP – has issued helpline numbers at the state levels. He added that if anyone receives a threat of violence, then immediately s/he should register an FIR with the local police and may contact the said helpline numbers for legal and all related necessary assistance.

Appealing to the Muslim community to follow a better leadership, Milind Parande said, “The Muslim community will now have to decide which leadership it accepts, that of Madanis and Owaisis or that of Kalams and Ashfaq Ullahs! The Muslim community will have to dismiss and eject the extremist and terrorist mindset from its social order and show it the door, otherwise, the self-contradiction of their words and actions may remain as it is. Organizations like the Jamaat-e-Islami follow a double standard. On one hand, they stand in support of those Jihadi gangs who practice ‘Sar Tann Se Judaa’ (beheading) and also blow up bombs, and, on the other side, they pretend to offer refreshments to Kanwariyas.”

Besides, Milind Parande also underlined the role of social media in enhancing communal tensions. He said, “The materials that promote, incite, and inflame Jihadi violence are being circulated and spread through the Internet. There should be a complete ban on all such materials being distributed through the Internet. A conspiracy to build a Terror Corridor from Nepal to Delhi has come to the fore. In such a situation, the central government should make every effort to entirely neutralize it.”

It is notable that after the alt-news co-founder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled the Islamists over Bharatiya Janata Party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks about the life of prophet Muhammad, several Hindus have been killed so far by Islamists in various parts of the country for supporting Nupur Sharma. Recently, Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member, was hacked to death in Karnataka. Many people living in different parts of India received death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. Bajrang Dal issued state-level helpline numbers where a Hindu in trouble can call and seek help.