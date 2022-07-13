Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Rhea Chakraborty, others charged by NCB for abetting Sushant Singh’s ‘extreme drug addiction’, using his money to buy drugs

The accused Siddharth Pithani, a friend of the late actor, and others including Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Sawant were all allegedly involved in the procurement of ganja that was paid for using Sushant's bank account with Kotak.

OpIndia Staff
NCB's draft charge sheet in SSR case
Sushant Singh Rajput, representational images
3

The Narcotics Contro Bureau has filed its draft charge sheet in the case of Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s death. As per reports, the actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been charged with abetment of his drug addiction and using the late actor’s money to buy drugs.

The draft charges have been submitted to the special NDPS court in Mumbai by the NCB.

As per reports, there are 38 charges against 35 accused in the case. Rhea, among others, has been charged with receiving and paying for banned substances that she procured for Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the charge sheet that was filed on Tuesday, the NCB has stated that between March and December 2020, all the 35 accused linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput case were involved in a conspiracy to procure finance drug trafficking, including sales, distribution and delivery for Bollywood and Mumbai’s ‘high society’ elites. The contrabands included Ganja, LSD, cocaine and other drugs.

The accused Siddharth Pithani, a friend of the late actor, and others including Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Sawant were all allegedly involved in the procurement of ganja that was paid for using Sushant’s bank account with Kotak.

They had allegedly procured the ganja by labelling it as ‘puja samagri’, and thus abetted Sushant’s ‘extreme drug addiction’, the charge sheet has stated.

It is notable here that Sushant Singh was found dead in his apartment in June 2020. As the case was taken over by NCB and CBI, Siddharth Pithani was arrested in May 2021. He was granted bail last week. Actress Rhea got bail in October 2020.

