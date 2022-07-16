On 16th July 2022, riots erupted in the Rasoolabad village of the Talagram area of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh after meat pieces were thrown inside a Hindu temple. After the incident of throwing a piece of meat in the temple, members of the Hindu organizations were enraged and blocked the road in the village. Meanwhile, demands were made for the arrest of the accused. The officers somehow tried to calm the people. In the afternoon after the incident, some people set fire to meat shops probably in retaliation of the incident.

In the meanwhile, some anti-social elements vandalized the idol in the temple, heightening tension over the issue. A heavy police force has been deployed in the village amidst the tense situation in the area.

According to a report by the Asianet News, someone threw a piece of meat at night in the Shiva temple outside Rasoolabad village in the Kannauj district. In the morning, when the priest arrived to perform the daily puja, he informed the villagers that there was a piece of meat lying inside the temple. As soon as the matter came to light, CO Shiv Pratap Singh and SHO Harishyam Singh rushed to the spot and ensured the cleaning of the temple.

As the news spread, people were enraged. In the afternoon, someone set the meat shops in the locality on fire. After this, some miscreants desecrated the idol inside the local temple. The situation was going out of control. The additional force from Kannauj was called on to control the things on the spot. Presently, all the police officers are present on the spot and the situation is tense. The police have also closed the local market in view of the situation.