Saturday, July 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Violence erupt in Kannauj after meat pieces thrown inside a temple, idol...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Violence erupt in Kannauj after meat pieces thrown inside a temple, idol vandalised

After meat pieces were thrown in the temple, angry people burnt down meat shops in the area

OpIndia Staff
Kannauj
A temple was desecrated in the Rasoolabad village of Kannauj. Enraged crowd then burnt some meat shops in the locality. Image Source: Asianet News
2

On 16th July 2022, riots erupted in the Rasoolabad village of the Talagram area of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh after meat pieces were thrown inside a Hindu temple. After the incident of throwing a piece of meat in the temple, members of the Hindu organizations were enraged and blocked the road in the village. Meanwhile, demands were made for the arrest of the accused. The officers somehow tried to calm the people. In the afternoon after the incident, some people set fire to meat shops probably in retaliation of the incident.

In the meanwhile, some anti-social elements vandalized the idol in the temple, heightening tension over the issue. A heavy police force has been deployed in the village amidst the tense situation in the area.

According to a report by the Asianet News, someone threw a piece of meat at night in the Shiva temple outside Rasoolabad village in the Kannauj district. In the morning, when the priest arrived to perform the daily puja, he informed the villagers that there was a piece of meat lying inside the temple. As soon as the matter came to light, CO Shiv Pratap Singh and SHO Harishyam Singh rushed to the spot and ensured the cleaning of the temple.

As the news spread, people were enraged. In the afternoon, someone set the meat shops in the locality on fire. After this, some miscreants desecrated the idol inside the local temple. The situation was going out of control. The additional force from Kannauj was called on to control the things on the spot. Presently, all the police officers are present on the spot and the situation is tense. The police have also closed the local market in view of the situation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,732FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com