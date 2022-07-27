On July 26, fashion magazine Vogue published an article on Olena Zelenska, wife of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they portrayed her as a brave woman. The article talked in length about her ‘struggle’ during the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and how she always stayed behind the scene. While such articles are often well-received, this particular one drew ire. The reason behind the outrage is the photoshoot that Vogue did for the article.

First Lady Olena Zelenska, Kyiv, Ukraine, July 2022 / For @voguemagazine To Be Featured In Vogue Magazine, October 2022 pic.twitter.com/dxMaWUbEHu — Annie Leibovitz (@annieleibovitz) July 26, 2022

There were a total of five photographs published by Vogue with the article. All photographs were staged and well-lit to make Zelenska look like a powerful woman who stood by her husband during difficult times. However, netizens did not take it well and criticized the way the photographs were shot. Vogue posted videos of the photoshoot, which showed how it was well planned and how the scenes where the photos were taken were staged.

In the video posted by Vogue on Instagram, the President and the first lady of Ukraine were seen discussing with the Vogue photographer about the photoshoot, followed by getting photographs clicked. From the cover photograph to the couple’s shot, every photograph seems to have been well thought out, well planned and perfectly lit as per the requirements of the magazine. President Zelenskyy was seen involved in a discussion with the photographer about the shots. In the 18-second video, different locations were shown to portray the first lady as strong support for the President during war times.

Netizens criticized the photoshoot

Writer and producer David Angelo said, “Zelensky is such a fraud. I swear to god, what are we doing here? I’m not risking WWIII for a Vogue shoot.” He added, “We paid like 90 billion dollars so they could air drop Annie Leibovitz into Kyiv.” Annie Leibovitz is a celebrated American photographer famous for dramatic celebrity portraits. Declared a ‘living legend’ by the Library of Congress, Leibovitz took the photographs of Olena Zelenska and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We paid like 90 billion dollars so they could air drop Annie Leibovitz into Kiev. — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) July 27, 2022

Republican leader from California David Giglio said, “I’m confused. The Ukrainian people are stuck fighting a war that they cannot possibly win, and instead of working towards a life-saving solution Zelensky has time for photo shoots with Vogue. This is the “world-class” leader the media was telling us about??”

I’m confused. The Ukrainian people are stuck fighting a war that they cannot possibly win, and instead of working towards a life-saving solution Zelensky has time for photo shoots with Vogue.



This is the “world class” leader the media was telling us about?? pic.twitter.com/kKne00qQWf — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) July 27, 2022

Legal correspondent for The Federalist Margot Cleveland said, “People are criticizing the Zelensky Vogue wartime glamour shoot as narcissistic, in poor taste, and wrongly timed but what they forget is that it’s also tone deaf and elitist.”

People are criticizing the Zelensky @vogue wartime glamour shoot as narcissistic, in poor taste, and wrongly timed but what they forget is that it’s also tone deaf and elitist. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 27, 2022

Rebel News Australia Chief Avi Yemini said, “I respected Zelensky at the beginning of the war when we were flooded with photos of the Ukrainian President on the frontline in tactical gear. Turned out the photos were faked. An act like the man himself. Now posing for Vogue. All to grift billions from western taxpayers.”

I respected Zelensky at the beginning of the war when we were flooded with photos of the Ukrainian President on the frontline in tactical gear.



Turned out the photos were faked.



An act like the man himself.



Now posing for Vogue.



All to grift billions from western taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/nSsiok0Iyw — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 26, 2022

Presenter Max said, “No shade, but I find the First Lady #olenaZelenska and President #Zelensky doing a shoot with #Vogue odd .. I know it’s about how she is coping and being strong. This pic just looks so posey and maybe not the right vibe.”

No shade but I find the First Lady #olenaZelenska and President #Zelensky doing a shoot with #Vogue odd .. I know it’s about how she is coping and being strong.



This pic just looks so posey and maybe not the right vibe 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cz5mqAZ1Va — MAX (@ThisIsMax) July 26, 2022

Why do people find the photoshoot problematic?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been going on for over five months. Since the war started, President Zelenskyy has appealed the citizens to take up arms and join the army to fight Russia. Weapons were provided to the civilians for the same. Many soldiers and civilians have died during the ongoing war.

Notably, he has refused to negotiate with Russia even though, despite endless help from the western countries, Ukraine has lost a major share of the land to Russian troops. More and more weapons are being provided to Ukraine for the war by the USA and other NATO countries, but it has not done any good for the country so far.

Amidst all the pain and suffering during the war, Zelenskyy apparently thought that this was the best time to improve his image by doing a well-planned photo shoot for a fashion magazine. Countries like the United States have provided aid in the form of weapons and more. Russia is facing sanctions from the Western countries, but overall the situation has not shown any signs that go in favour of Ukraine. Still, the President of a war-hit country found time to do a photo shoot for a fashion magazine that looked odd and tasteless to netizens.

The photographs will be used in the October 2022 issue of the magazine.