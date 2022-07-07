Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUP: SDO who had put up Osama bin Laden's picture calling him ‘world’s best...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: SDO who had put up Osama bin Laden’s picture calling him ‘world’s best engineer’ apologizes, says Dr APJ Abdul Kalam his role model

The SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam was suspended on June 1 this year after the video of the poster of Laden hanging in his office went viral over social media platforms

OpIndia Staff
UP SDO who had put up Osama bin Laden's picture, claimed him 'world's best engineer' apologizes
SDO Ravindra Prakash Gupta (Image Source- City Andolan)
4

Sub-divisional officer of a state-run power distribution company posted in UP’s Farrukhabad, who was suspended for posing the picture of Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office, apologized on Monday and said that Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is his idol. He also said that he has great respect for PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to the reports, Ravindra Prakash Gautam, former SDO (Nawabganj) posted in UP’s Farrukhabad had put up the poster of Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office and had claimed that Laden was the best engineer in the world. He had framed his opinion after he read a book on Laden which mentioned that ‘Laden had a degree in civil engineering and was associated with many crucial projects in Saudi Arabia in the initial phase of his life’.

Poster that was put up by SDO in his office (Image Source- Dainik Jagran)

Reportedly, the SDO officer was suspended on June 1 this year after the video of the poster of Laden hanging in his office went viral over social media platforms. Gautam, apologizing for the incident said on July 4 that his intentions were misunderstood and that they were represented in a wrong manner. He added that follows Dr. AJP Abdul Kalam and that he was his idol.

He also said that he was highly impressed and influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. “The Central Government has taken initiative for our Surbhi Power Project. The Energy Department of the Central Government has started working on Surabhi Power Project”, he said on July 4 while he was in Obra.

Gautam is 47-year-old and had been working with the power department for the past 21 years. He was suspended by the senior officials after he posed for Laden’s poster and wrote “Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best junior engineer” below the poster. The poster was also removed from his office with immediate effect.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Does Times of India want Hindus to be killed by Islamists without a defence so that ‘peace’ can be maintained? What they wrote

Editorial Desk -

‘Muslim mother cannot be the child’s guardian’: Read how Kerala High Court kept sharia above constitution because of previous SC judgments

OpIndia Staff -

‘PFI’s agenda is to create law and order problems across the country’: Telangana police nab 3 terrorists for running radicalisation, weapons training camps

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Police officer who coached Ajmer Dargah’s Khadim to say he was drunk removed from his post, was caught on camera telling the accused...

OpIndia Staff -

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri narrates how The Quint ran a hit job against his ‘Humanity Tour’, tried to get Kashmir Files movie branded as ‘Islamophobic’

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: 16-year-old girl receives death threats for sharing a Facebook post in support of Kanhaiya Lal, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi attacks and injures 2 persons with a brick for complaining about sewer problem, booked for assault

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’: Watch the people of Kutch celebrating the arrival of Narmada waters, after years of ‘andolanjivis’ hindering progress

OpIndia Staff -

Mewat man offers Rs 2 crores for slitting Nupur Sharma’s tongue after Supreme Court judges called it ‘loose’

OpIndia Staff -

P.T. Usha, Ilaiyaraaja, V. Vijayendra Prasad, and Veerendra Heggade nominated to Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,302FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com