Sub-divisional officer of a state-run power distribution company posted in UP’s Farrukhabad, who was suspended for posing the picture of Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office, apologized on Monday and said that Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is his idol. He also said that he has great respect for PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to the reports, Ravindra Prakash Gautam, former SDO (Nawabganj) posted in UP’s Farrukhabad had put up the poster of Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office and had claimed that Laden was the best engineer in the world. He had framed his opinion after he read a book on Laden which mentioned that ‘Laden had a degree in civil engineering and was associated with many crucial projects in Saudi Arabia in the initial phase of his life’.

Poster that was put up by SDO in his office (Image Source- Dainik Jagran)

Reportedly, the SDO officer was suspended on June 1 this year after the video of the poster of Laden hanging in his office went viral over social media platforms. Gautam, apologizing for the incident said on July 4 that his intentions were misunderstood and that they were represented in a wrong manner. He added that follows Dr. AJP Abdul Kalam and that he was his idol.

He also said that he was highly impressed and influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. “The Central Government has taken initiative for our Surbhi Power Project. The Energy Department of the Central Government has started working on Surabhi Power Project”, he said on July 4 while he was in Obra.

Gautam is 47-year-old and had been working with the power department for the past 21 years. He was suspended by the senior officials after he posed for Laden’s poster and wrote “Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best junior engineer” below the poster. The poster was also removed from his office with immediate effect.