Sunday, August 28, 2022
Updated:

Adolf Hitler joins Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya, gives the party a big boost

Hitler joined TMC last week along with former state vice president of BJP, David Ch Marak, and retired education department official, Bhupendra G Momin.

OpIndia Staff
Hitler joins TMC
Adolf Hitler joined TMC last week (Image source: North East News)
2

Former minister and three-time MLA from Rangsakona, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak, has joined Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya. Hitler joined TMC last week along with former state vice president of BJP, David Ch Marak, and retired education department official, Bhupendra G Momin.

Sharing the news, All India Trinamool Congress’ Meghalaya handle said, “For Meghalaya’s prosperous future! Inspired by our progressive vision, former MLA Adolf Lu Hitler Marak, former BJP VP Mr David Ch Marak, and Retd. Joint Director of Education Dept. Mr Bhupendra G Momin joined us in South Tura, West GH.”

The official handle further tweeted that party MLAs Zenith M Sangma, and Lazarus Sangma along with former MLA Noverfield R Marak and other leaders welcomed the new joiners. They said that they shall strive to ensure Meghalaya’s welfare.

MLA Zenith Sangma said that this is just the tip of the iceberg and more leaders are expected to join TMC soon in the state. Sangma said, “He (Hitler) has been a representative of the people and served the state. He was also a minister representing Rangsakona and we welcome him. People from different walks of life are joining us and this will continue forward as well.”

While joining the party, Adolf Hitler said that he felt the next government would be formed by the TMC in the state and Hitler’s experience as a leader representing the people of Garo Hills would help the party.

Adolf Hitler is not the only oddly named politician in Meghalaya politics. Back in 2013, Hitler fought assembly elections against two similarly strange names in Frankenstein Momin and Billykid Sangma.

Hitler TMC
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

