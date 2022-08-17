During an interview, Film Director Anurag Kashyap remarked that he hopes The Kashmir Files, a film about the ethnic cleansing of Hindus from the Kashmir valley by Islamists, would not be nominated for Oscars. Anurag Kashyap claimed that if India sends ‘RRR’ as its official entry to the Oscars, the film will receive a nod for Best International Feature.

During the interview, the controversial filmmaker stated, “India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files.”

Director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has lambasted Anurag Kashyap for his recent remarks. Agnihotri stated in a tweet that the wicked, genocide-denying lobby of Bollywood has begun its crusade against The Kashmir Files. He said, “IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa.

The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa. pic.twitter.com/1Np8K0lo27 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 17, 2022

Kashyap, who has been the subject of multiple tax evasion and sexual harassment investigations, has long been critical of The Kashmir Files, a movie reminiscing the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s. The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, was released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

The film is based on the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and the subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir as a result of Pakistan-backed Islamic extremism. It takes viewers back to 1989, when turmoil in Kashmir began as a result of rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the majority of Hindus to flee the valley. Because of the critical nature of the subject, the film encountered several hurdles prior to its release, including legal challenges.