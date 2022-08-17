Wednesday, August 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFilmmaker Anurag Kashyap hopes film The Kashmir Files, based on Hindu genocide, should not...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap hopes film The Kashmir Files, based on Hindu genocide, should not be India’s entry to the Oscars

Anurag Kashyap claimed that if India sends 'RRR' as its official entry to the Oscars, the film will receive a nod for Best International Feature.

OpIndia Staff
4

During an interview, Film Director Anurag Kashyap remarked that he hopes The Kashmir Files, a film about the ethnic cleansing of Hindus from the Kashmir valley by Islamists, would not be nominated for Oscars. Anurag Kashyap claimed that if India sends ‘RRR’ as its official entry to the Oscars, the film will receive a nod for Best International Feature.

During the interview, the controversial filmmaker stated, “India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files.”

Director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has lambasted Anurag Kashyap for his recent remarks. Agnihotri stated in a tweet that the wicked, genocide-denying lobby of Bollywood has begun its crusade against The Kashmir Files. He said, “IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa.

Kashyap, who has been the subject of multiple tax evasion and sexual harassment investigations, has long been critical of The Kashmir Files, a movie reminiscing the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s. The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, was released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

The film is based on the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and the subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir as a result of Pakistan-backed Islamic extremism. It takes viewers back to 1989, when turmoil in Kashmir began as a result of rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the majority of Hindus to flee the valley. Because of the critical nature of the subject, the film encountered several hurdles prior to its release, including legal challenges.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,086FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com