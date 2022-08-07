On Friday 5th August 2022, one Mohammad Jibril Alam, a resident of Pokhariya Tola village in Ramnagar Mahesh panchayat under Srinagar police station in Madhepura district of Bihar, beheaded his 30-year-old wife Murshida Khatoon and 3-year-old daughter Jia Parveen using a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused Mohammad Jibril Alam, after beheading his wife, placed her head near her parent’s house in the Godhaila village of Bharrahi police station area with a note that read “Here you take this and keep your beloved daughter with you”. The accused left his wife and daughter’s bodies and daughter’s severed head in his house. He placed the severed head of his wife on a culvert 200 meters away from her parent’s house and ran away with his son and another daughter.

According to a report by the Times of India, Mohammad Jibril Alam also shot a video after committing the killings and shared it on some WhatsApp groups. As the police came to know about this incident, they rushed to the spot and took the mortal remains of the deceased Murshida Khatoon and Jia Parveen for postmortem.

Enraged members of Murshida Khatoon’s parent’s family blocked National Highway 107 for many hours at the Chandni Chowk in the Godhaila village. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused killer. After the senior police officers assured strict action against the accused, the blockade was lifted.

Superintendent of Police, Madhepura, Rajesh Kumar said, “The dead bodies of mother and daughter have been recovered. Raids are being conducted in search of the accused. Meanwhile, both the bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.”

According to a report by ETV Bharat, the police sources have said that Mohammad Jibril Alam committed this crime because he suspected that his wife was involved in an illicit relationship. A letter stained with blood was found on the spot.

The police sources have also claimed that Mohammad Jibril Alam was thrashed by his in-laws some days ago and he had threatened at that time of killing his wife and surrender to the police. The police have arrested the mother and stepbrother of the killer. Further investigation is going on in this case.