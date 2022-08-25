An FIR was registered against Zeishan Qadri, who played the role of a martyr in the film Gangs of Wasseypur, on the charges of stealing a luxury car from the producer of the television series Crime Patrol. Shalini Choudhari – the producer of Crime Patrol – has alleged that Bollywood actor Zeishan Qadri stole an Audi car worth Rs 38 lakh from him fraudulently. A case has been registered against Zeeshan Qadri at Malad police station based on a complaint filed by Shalini Chaudhari.

According to reports, Shalini Choudhari said, “I live in Malad with my two children. My company name is Shalini Chaudhary Films. I met Zeishan Qadri in 2017. He has a company named Friday to Friday in which his so-called wife, Mrs. Priyanka Bassi was a partner. I knew him too so we did a Crime Patrol show together and a film called Halahal for his company. This made me gain some confidence in him.”

She added, “On June 21, 2022, Zeishan Qadri came to my house with his wife. He told my younger son that he had received an offer to do a comedy show on the Sony SAB TV channel. The show was supposed to start in April and he wanted me to partner in it.”

Shalini Choudhari further said, “Zeishan Qadri further said that he does not have a car and he wants to borrow my car so that he can come and go to Sony’s office. For this, he wanted a good car. I trusted him. After this Zeishan Qadri and his wife took my Audi A6 car. I did this because they were going to partner me in the comedy show”. Thus, Quadri ‘borrowed’ Shalini’s Audi A6 car with the registration number MH14 FM 3212.

However, after that Quadri stopped all communication with Shalini Choudhuri, and sold the car for Rs 12 lakh. She said, “After sometime, when I called Zeishan Qadri, he didn’t answer my call. So I messaged him on WhatsApp. At that time, he messaged that he is in Bombay High Court. A person named Jatin Sethi had filed a case of fraud of Rs 1.5 crores against him in section 420, 406 and he had gone to the Bombay High Court for bail. Later in the evening, I called him again and he didn’t answer, so I called his wife Priyanka Bassi. But she also didn’t answer my calls. After that, I called him again and again and I sent him many messages to inquire about my Audi car, but there was no call or message from his side.”

Shalini Choudhuri continued, “Then I got information from somewhere that my car was sold to someone for Rs 12 lakh. I made several calls and messages to Zeishan Quadri and his wife but they did not contact me in any way and I realised that I have been cheated.”

After this, the producer approached the police and registered a case against Qadri.

Shalini Choudhari also alleged that Zeishan Qadri issued death threats to her. She said, “When I repeatedly asked Zeeshan Quadri about my car, he gave me a vague answer. When I told him about filing a complaint in the police station, he threatened to kill me and made threatening calls from many people. I tried to file FIR against Zeishan and Priyanka Bassi many times, but because of his influence, FIR didn’t get registered. Then I came to know from RTO office that my Audi car was sold by deducting NOC after forged documents and forged sign, and with a Chandigarh number.”

Shalini Choudhari claimed that Zeishan Qadri’s lawyer called her to settle the matter, she said, “I got a call from Zeishan’s lawyer as well that I should settle the matter since I won’t get the car back now. Then I met DCP Vishal Thakur who helped me a lot. I got my FIR registered immediately, I thank him for his help.”

She further added, “After this, I came to know that my car has gone to some Chandigarh number. Now I got a call from Zeishan’s lawyer that he wants to calm the matter and that I will not get the car back.”

Zeishan Qadri already facing another case of cheating a producer for Rs 1.25 crore

It may be noted that as Qadri told Choudhuri, he is already facing another cheating case registered in 2020. That case was filed by businessman and producer Jatin Sethi alleging Zeishan Qadri of cheating him to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore. Jatin Sethi had said that Quadri had approached him saying that he is making a web series titled Doctor Don for Alt Balaji OTT platform, and it will cost Rs 5.85 crore to Rs 6 crore. Quadri had asked Sethi to invest Rs 1 crore, which he did, while Piyush Gupta had invested Rs 50 lakh.

The series was to be completed by March 2020, but the date was pushed to June due to Covid-19 lockdown. However, Qadri returned Rs 25 lakh on March 12, 2020, of which Rs. 16.25 lakh was returned to Jatin Sethi while the balance Rs. 8.75 lakh was returned to Piyush Gupta. After that, Zeishan Qadri didn’t return any amount, and whenever he was asked for the money, he used to give vague answers.

When Jatin Sethi enquired about the matter, he found that Zeishan Quadri never had any agreement with Alt Balaji for a show named ‘Doctor Don’, and the amount of Rs 1.50 crore was transferred to his personal account. After that, Sethi filed a complaint against him, and accordingly, an FIR was registered under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

Mumbai Police register FIR against actor & writer Zeishan Quadri after a co-producer filed a complaint against him for 'cheating him with Rs 1.5 cr which he & his another friend had invested in a web series which Qadari was supposedly making for an OTT (over-the-top) Platform'. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

After proving the matter, the police had filed a chargesheet against Zeishan Quadri at the Andheri Metropolitan Court in Mumbai earlier this year.