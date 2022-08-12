On Thursday, at least five died and 2 have fallen seriously ill after consuming poisonous liquor in the Chhapra district of Bihar. The ill persons are being treated at the city hospital while the Police have taken the dead bodies in their custody for the purpose of postmortem. The incident happened in the Bhualpur village of the Garkha police station area of the district on August 11.

According to the reports, all five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is a week after around 11 people had died after they consumed spurious liquor in Chhapra, Bihar. The Police then said that they would investigate the case and would take serious action against the accused but to no avail.

The relatives of the deceased meanwhile have confirmed that the reason behind death is nothing but the consumption of poisonous liquor. The police while investigating the case revealed that all the people who died had bought liquor from Muchkanpur on Thursday and that the person who sold the liquor had been selling the products illegally resulting in deteriorated health of the consumers.

After the death of 5 people was reported from the village, the local administration and the police swung into action and sent all the dead bodies to a hospital in Chhapra for postmortem. While the locals, relatives, and the police claim that spurious liquor has killed all the deceased, reports mention that the real reason for their death will be clear only after the postmortem reports are attained.

The deceased have been identified as Ramjivan Ram, Rohit Singh, Loha Singh, Pappu Singh, and Allauddin. The villagers have created outrage over the incident and are protesting against the sale of illegal liquor. The Police reportedly have camped in the area and raids are being executed to nab the accused in the case.

Excise superintendent Rajnish Kumar said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the team of the department reached the village and started an investigation. “Only after investigation, it would be clear what exactly is the matter. However, recently, after the death of 13 people due to spurious liquor in Makar, questions are being raised on the sale of illegal alcohol due to a similar case coming to the fore in Garkha”, he was quoted.

To note, more than 50 deaths have been reported due to the consumption of spurious alcohol in Chhapra. Recently, on August 5, at least 11 people breathed last due to the consumption of spurious alcohol in Chhapra. Five people were arrested then for their alleged involvement in the manufacture and sale of hooch, while the SHO of the police station concerned and the local chowkidar were suspended. In the current case, the Police are investigating the case to confirm the exact reason for the recent deaths.

Illegal liquor has become a big problem in Bihar after Nitish Kumar govt declared Bihar a dry state and banned the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks in the state in 2016. However, prohibition has not deterred the drinkers in the state. Why most people consume liquor smuggled into the state from other states, some resort to consuming potentially fatal spurious liquor.