A native breed of dogs, Mudhol Hound, is included in the Special Protection Group (SPG) squad tasked with the Prime Minister’s security arrangements for the first time. Mudhol Hound will be included in the security squad after four months of training. The dogs from this breed are known for their loyalty.

The PM is under the security cover of SPG personnel around the clock. The security squad includes army and police personnel as well as trained dogs. Now, the Mudhol Hound dogs will be added to this security squad. Mudhol Hounds have already been inducted into the Indian Armed Forces and some paramilitary forces.

SPG officials visited the Canine Research and Information Centre at Thimmapur in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka in April this year. The authorities had expressed their desire to include two male dogs from the center in their squad.

Salient features of Mudhol Hound

Mudhol Hound is becoming a favorite for Indian security forces because of its characteristics. Dogs of this breed grow up to 72 centimeters tall and weigh between 20 and 22 kilograms. Due to this, there is amazing agility in these dogs. A dog of this breed adapts itself to the weather. Besides, it is known for its bravery.

Mudhol Hounds have a higher ability to see than other breed dogs. It can see up to 270 degrees. Mudhol Hounds are extremely loyal to their masters. These are excellent hunting dogs because of their long legs and slim physical appearance.

Its ability to smell (olfactory power) is also great and it can smell as well as see its prey from a long distance. These dogs can smell an object upto 3 kilometers. They don’t get tired quickly and can run long distances. These dogs can run at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour.

Mudhol Hound is considered to be a hybrid species of dog derived from three breeds. It is a hybrid of the Greyhound breed found in Europe and America, the Slofi breed found in North Africa, and the Saluki breed found in East Asia and the Mediterranean region.

Mudhol Hound is also known as Maratha Hound, Pashmi Hound, Kathewar Dog, Bedar, Berad, Kathewar, and Site Hound. It is in demand all over the world due to its bravery and ability to adapt to different weather conditions. The highest demand for this species of dog is from Australia and Denmark. Along with this, it is also sent to many other countries.

The history of Mudhol Hound

Mudhol Hound dogs are named after the princely state of Mudhol, located in Karnataka. It is said that the rulers of the Mudhol princely state reared these dogs in a place called Bagalkot in Karnataka.

It is said that Malojirao Ghorpade, who ruled this princely state till 1937, once presented a pair of this native breed to King George (V) of Britain who named this dog Mudhol Hound. Since then, its name has become popular.

These dogs saved Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Many stories of bravery and loyalty of Mudhol Hound dogs are prevalent. It is said that about 300 years ago, Hindu ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also liked this dog very much. He also included dogs of this breed in his army.

Many stories of the valor of the Mudhol Hound dogs are told in the areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka. One of them is that these dogs saved the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the elder son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Because of this, Shivaji Maharaj liked this breed very much. He used these dogs extensively in his guerrilla army.

PM Modi has praised Mudhol Hound

On May 6, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Mudhol breed dogs at a rally in Jamkhandi in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka. Since then, the name has been in the news. Criticizing Congress, Narendra Modi said, “They (Congress Leaders) get sick when it comes to Nationalism. Look at the Mudhol dogs, they are full of Nationalism.”

In his popular show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in August 2020, PM Modi said that these dogs stand in every difficult hour and are ready for every mission of the army. He praised this Indian breed, saying that among the Indian breeds, Mudhol Hound and Himachali Hound are of excellent pedigree. He also described Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai, and Kombai dogs as the best breeds.

PM Modi said that the Mudhol Hound dogs have been trained and included in the dog squads of the Army, CISF, and NSG. Kombai dogs have been inducted by the CRPF. He appealed to the people to adopt an Indian breed of dogs.

Inclusion in the armed forces

In February 2016, the training of Mudhol hound dogs was started for the first time. It was inducted into the army after 2 years of training at the Remount Veterinary Corps Training Centre (RVC). In this training center, foreign breeds Labradors and German Shepherds are already trained on a regular basis.

Mudhol Hound has been deployed in the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Border Security Force (SSB). Apart from this, Mudhol Hound has also been deployed to protect tigers in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Senior instructor Colonel Jaivinder Singh said that this breed of dog is capable of attacking its target just by reading the trainer’s eyes. Mudhol Hound’s trainer DK Sahu said that initially they are given 3 weeks of basic training, followed by 36 weeks of training.