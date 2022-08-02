On Monday, the Gurugram Police arrested three persons for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing home delivery of liquor in the city. The arrested three persons have been identified as Aaqib Javed, Taslim Khan, and Sabir Khan, all natives of Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The information was made public by ACP Gurugram Preet Pal Singh Sangwan who also said that the three were involved in sextortion. “They were also involved in sextortion. The accused used to contact people by sending them online links following which the people were duped”, in said while addressing the press on August 1.

Gurugram, Haryana | Three held for duping people by assuring home delivery of liquor



Accused have been identified as Aaqib, Taslim Khan & Sabir. They were also involved in sextortion.They used to contact people by sending them online links: PS Singh, ACP (Crime), Gurugram (01.8) pic.twitter.com/IpmIYmrDgo — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

According to the reports, the gang led by the three arrested accused was exposed after one of the victims lodged an FIR against the gang members for duping the customers. The victim was duped for around Rs 1 lakhs. He filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station and said he had ordered Rs 11,717 worth of liquor online after receiving an online liquor service message on his phone.

He mentioned in the police complaint that the accused sent him another link that asked him to pay a service charge of Rs 10. On clicking, Rs 93,380 were debited from the victim’s account and he was duped for a total of Rs 1,05,097. The Police further revealed that the accused had duped people in several other ways.

“The accused were involved in many other frauds where they had cheated people on the pretext of buying and selling vehicles online. They were also into sextortion”, ACP Singh said adding that the accused would video call people and ask them to do pornographic acts. Later the accused used these videos to blackmail the customers for money.

He went on to say that while Aaqib and Taslim Khan used to contact individuals by giving them internet links and calls over various mediums like SMS, WhatsApp, and so on, Sabir Khan used to supply bank accounts and SIM cards with bogus KYC. The suspects used to withdraw cash from ATMs and POS machines after getting the money in their accounts.

After investigating their bank accounts, which have now been seized, the police discovered that they had scammed others to the tune of Rs 25 lakh in the previous 15 days.