On Friday (August 5), filmmaker Kamal Chandra announced his upcoming film ‘Hum Do Hamare Baarah’ on the contentious issue of population explosion within the Muslim community.

The social drama movie features National Award winner Annu Kapoor in the lead role. Besides Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Ashwini Kalsekar will also be seen in prominent role in the film.

In a tweet on Friday, film trade analyst Komal Nahta said, “First look poster of upcoming socially relevant film ‘HumDoHamareBaarah’. The film touches upon the hot topic of population explosion in India.”

“Producers: Ravi Gupta, Birendra Bhagat & Sanjay Nagpal. Director: Kamal Chandra. It stars Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar & Manoj Joshi,” he further informed. The movie’s first poster shows Annu Kapoor as the head of a Muslim family of 11 children, while his pregnant wife stands alongside him.

The movie title, ‘Hum do Hamare Baarah (We two and our 12 children)’ is also accompanied by the tagline ‘Jaldi Hi Cheen Ko Picche Chhod Denge (We will soon leave China behind).’ Soon after the poster’s release, ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub led the pack of Islamists in denouncing the socially relevant movies as ‘Islamophobic.’

She tweeted, “How does the censor board allow a film like this that depicts Muslims as the reason for population explosion and extends the relentless attack on the community. The brazen hate and Islamophobia when they use the image of a Muslim family and call it ‘Hum do Hamare Baarah’.”

“This Sanghi promoted, Bigoted film that depicts Muslims as the reason for population explosion and extends the relentless attack on the community. The brazen hate and Islamophobia when they use the image of a Muslim family and call it ‘Hum do Hamare Baarah’,” wrote another Islamist.

One Talha Hussain wrote, “And yet the Hindi film Industry also has some bastards who produce films like hum do hamare baarah.”

The date of release of the film ‘Hum do hamare Baarah’ has not yet been announced. However, it is likely to stir even more controversy once it hits the theatres.