Sunday, August 21, 2022
Actress Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards for nominating her, says ‘It is beneath my dignity, work ethics, and value system’

Kangana has won five Filmfare Awards in her career, starting with the best debut (female) award for her first film Gangster.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards for nominating her
Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards for nominating her (Image: SS from upcoming film Emergency teaser)
127

On August 21, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that she is planning to sue Filmfare Awards after they nominated her for an award. Ranaut posted the information on her social media accounts.

Ranaut wrote, “I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like Filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii. I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics, and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way, that is why I have decided to sue Filmfare thanks.”

Notably, Kangana Ranaut has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her role as former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha in the film Thalaivii. Other actresses who have been nominated are Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, and Vidya Balan. Raj Arjun is the second name from the film to get nominated for the awards in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Kangana has won five Filmfare Awards in her career, starting with the best debut (female) award for her first film Gangster.

This is not the first time that the four-time National Film Award winner Ranaut has called to boycott any awards. Recently, she called for a Boycott of Oscars and Emmys as they did not pay In Memorium tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

Ranaut’s recent release Dhaakad did not work well at the box office. Her directorial debut, Emergency, in which she will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is set to release in 2023.

