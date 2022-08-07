Sunday, August 7, 2022


Karnataka NGO ‘Recycle India’ draws ire after showing Tilak sporting ‘evil’ man creating plastic pollution, here are its trustees

The image, which has now drawn the ire of social media users, resembled the character of antagonist 'Daroga Shuddh Singh' (played by actor Sanjay Dutt) from Ranbir Kapoor's recent flop movie 'Shamshera.'

OpIndia Staff
'Recycle India' NGO accused of Hinduphobia, draws ire of netizens
Contentious meme by Recycle India, a still from Shamshera, images via HT
4

On Wednesday (August 3), a Karnataka-based NGO ‘Recycle India Foundation’ courted controversy for posting a Hinduphobic meme to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

In a tweet, it stated, “It’s time to get rid of this plastic waste, and recycle.” The tweet was accompanied with a picture of a man, sporting a tilak, and creating hindrance in recycling waste.

The image, which has now drawn the ire of social media users, resembled the character of antagonist ‘Daroga Shuddh Singh’ (played by actor Sanjay Dutt) from Ranbir Kapoor’s recent flop movie ‘Shamshera.’

Screengrab of the contentious tweet by Recycle India

Nonetheless, netizens were miffed at the subtle insinuation that the Hindu community is the ‘evil’ responsible for creating waste and thwarting the process of waste collection.

“How dare you demean Hindus. Shameful. Recycle India,” wrote one user.

“Why are you showing the Tilak? Do only Hindus or Brahmins have a hegemony on creating rubbish? #antihinduagenda #ReligiousHatred,” questioned Deshbhakt Sanatani.

Another Twitter user remarked, “Jihadi mentality poster demeaning Hindu religion. Shame on you Recycle India.”

One Vipul Bhatia pointed out how the movie ‘Shamshera’ subtly promoted Hinduphobia. “The film character you are using is demeaning the Hindu traditional ‘Tripund’ tilak revered by Shiv bhakts. The film is a super flop. Your name will be too. Kindly remove it,” he said.

A Twitter user named Murali informed that the trustees of the NGO are two people, named, Abdullah A Rehman and Thahira Rehman. He stated, “No wonder the guy wears a tilak on his forehead ….bcoz the trustees are those wearing skullcaps. Check out who the trustees are…”

A link shared by Murali showed the team members behind Recycle India, where Abdullah Rahman is the founder and Chief Executive and Rasmiya Sheikh is the Project Head, behavioural change and awareness. One Ruhia Hasan is the GM of communications, while one Neha Shenoy is the GM of Operations.

It must be mentioned that several movies, based on Hinduphobic themes, have tanked at the box office in recent months. This also includes the Sanjay Dutt-starrer-Shamshera. Despite being made at a high budget of ₹150 crores, the movie managed to collect only ₹43 crores so far.

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

