Assam CM asks Aamir Khan to postpone his visit to the state, says 'don’t want focus to shift from Tiranga on I-Day'

Amidst the controversy that is revolving around the recently released movie named Laal Singh Chaddha, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma has asked the movie’s lead actor Aamir Khan to postpone his visit to the state. The CM cited the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as the reason and stated that Khan’s visit would dilute the focus of the campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

According to the reports, Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan wanted to visit the state to promote his movie Laal Singh Chaddha this week. He was supposed to reach the state by August 14 but decided to drop the plan after Assam CM Sarma’s request.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has postponed his visit to Assam after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed to him to come after Independence Day.

Speaking to media, the Chief Minister said, "Aamir Khan wanted to visit Assam. We had a talk over the phone regarding this.

“Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore I requested him to postpone and to come after Independence Day”, Assam CM was quoted as saying.

Reports mention that the actor and the Chief Minister are in contact with each other to fix the appropriate timing for the visit. Aamir plans to promote his film in the state, the movie is already struggling at the box office. The estimated date when Khan would be visiting the state now is August 16. Reports mention that the Chief Minister will also watch the film with him and his entire crew if they all come to Assam.

As reported, the movie Laal Singh Chaddha in India has tanked at the box office with its opening day collection being abysmal. The collection on the first day of the Aamir Khan starrer movie is reported to be Rs 10-11 crores. It is reported to be the lowest opening that an Aamir Khan movie has seen in the past 13 years.

According to Bollywood pundits, an Aamir Khan movie should have ideally had an opening of Rs 30 crores. In the worst-case scenario, it should not have had an opening day collection of less than Rs 20 crores, however, the audience seems to have shunned the movie completely.