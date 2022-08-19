Friday, August 19, 2022
Lakhimpur Kheri, UP: Woman cuts off private part of live-in partner as he tries to rape her 14-year-old daughter

"I was working on the farm when the incident took place. Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed. He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson. I have no regrets for what I did," said the woman.

Representational image
In a horrifying incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, a 36-year-old woman severed off her live-in partner’s sexual organs after the man reportedly attempted to rape her 14-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred in the Mahevaganj locality on Wednesday. The mother said the man attempted to sexually abuse her 14-year-old daughter while she was working on the farm. The woman stated that she was on time and caught the accused red-handed. She fought with the man for around 40 minutes but when she felt that she could not control the fellow, she took a knife from the kitchen and cut his genitals.

The woman had been living with the 32-year-old man for two years after leaving her spouse because of his drinking habits. The man’s condition is serious, and he has been sent to Lucknow for further treatment.

According to SHO Lakhimpur Chandrashekhar Singh, the accused has been charged with rape under Section 376 of the IPC and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. He stated that the accused will be interrogated when he recovers.

