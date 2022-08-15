According to reports, billionaire businessman and prominent industrialist Mukesh Ambani has received fresh death threats. Reliance Foundation hospital officials in Mumbai have reported to the DB Marg police station that an unknown individual has made eight threatening calls to the hospital’s display number, threatening Mukesh Ambani’s life.

The police have registered the case, and an investigation is ongoing. A man was detained in the western suburbs of Mumbai for connections to the threatening call. In a statement, the Mumbai Police said: “Reliance Foundation has filed a complaint about the threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. A probe is underway.”

Reliance Foundation Hospital files a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. Case being filed, probe underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Mukesh Ambani has faced such threats. A Scorpio sedan containing 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home ‘Antilia’ last year. Once Antilia’s security crew notified police about the suspicious Scorpio, a police team arrived at the scene soon after, together with the bomb disposal and canine squads, to investigate the incident. The cops cordoned off the area and removed the vehicle.

Some number plates and a threatening letter were retrieved by Mumbai Police from the car. The letter claimed that the explosives were only a “trailer” and threatened to return later with further preparations to kill the entire family.

The political rhetoric against Ambani

It is worth noting that Mukesh Ambani has long been a target of India’s political opposition. For a long time, political parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have used inflammatory language against industrialists like Mukesh Ambani. Although it cannot be stated that any threat against Ambani is a direct result of the speech, one has to question if it had a role in instilling hatred towards him.

Mukesh Ambani has been the target of malicious propaganda for several years. With the start of the ‘farmer protests,’ the propaganda reached a fever pitch. Opposition parties and farmer leaders claimed that the farm legislation was devised to favour ‘Ambani-Adani.’ Despite the fact that there was no evident way for the Ambani family to have anything to do with the law’s passing and no ostensible benefit for them in the laws themselves, the campaign against them proceeded uninterrupted.