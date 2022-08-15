In Mumbra, a 27-year-old man was arrested on accusations of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend because he did not want to marry her. Altamash Munewar Dalvi (23) was apprehended by police at Thane railway station on Saturday. He has been remanded in police custody till August 17.

Mumbra police received a call on Saturday night reporting the death of a woman in the vicinity of a quarry. When police and a forensics team arrived on the scene, they found the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood with a severe throat injury.

According to assistant police inspector Krupali Borse of the Mumbra police station, the victim, Muskan alias Nadia Mulla, was found dead on Saturday with her neck slashed in the Virani Estate neighbourhood. The deceased was also pregnant. The final postmortem report is being awaited by the police.

Senior police inspector, Mumbra police station, Ashok Kadlag said, “The woman was identified in two hours. We reached out to her family who cast doubts on her boyfriend with whom she had been in a relationship for three years. The accused was identified as Altamash Dalvi (27), a resident of Mumbra, working as a supervisor in a small company. The accused didn’t want to marry her and therefore he took her on his bike. Dalvi planned to go further but due to traffic he choose the quarry to murder her.”

“The accused brought a 13-inch knife two days ago and planned to kill her advance. He slit her throat, threw her body in the bushes and fled from the spot,” Kadlag further said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had been in a relationship with Dalvi and that there had been some disagreements in their relationship. Dalvi reportedly assaulted and killed the victim by slicing her neck in order to get rid of her.

The victim’s sister said that she was pregnant earlier too and Dalvi asked her to abort it. “Three days ago, we both came to know that his marriage was fixed to another girl. We got her address and went to her house to tell Dalvi’s truth. He got angry with my sister on the same day and therefore he might have planned her murder. She was pregnant,” she went on to say.