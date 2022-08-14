NDTV changes its Tiranga DP hours ahead of Independence Day

On Sunday, a day ahead of Independence day, NDTV changed the display image for their Twitter handle to a tricolour one, but it quickly changed it back. Netizens criticised NDTV for their conduct, emphasising how insulting this was to the tricolour.

dhongi @ndtv do ghante nahi laga sake flag pic.twitter.com/i3oCqF1vII — Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) August 14, 2022

JUST R___NDTV things…..!



2:53 PM- FLAG THEMED DP UPDATED

5:15 PM- “Removed” the Flag Themed DP



👇👇 pic.twitter.com/LjrB86FtVL — Indrajit 2.0 (@Lotus543) August 14, 2022

Several social media users pointed out that the act by NDTV just a day ahead of Independence day was disgraceful. A user pointed out that NDTV written on the display touches only the green part and not the saffron one. Twitter user Ankur Singh wrote, “NDTV is always on Green side, not even touching narrow Saffron.”

NDTV is always on Green side, not even touching narrow Saffron 🙂#JK pic.twitter.com/FhMaWenBqZ — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 14, 2022

After reverting to its logo for the Twitter DP, NDTV later again changed it to an independence day themed image. The image has the words ‘India @ 75’, with thin saffron and green bands above it. However curiously, the green band is placed above the saffron band, which is opposite of the order of the colours on the national flag.

Screenshot of NDTV Twitter DP

Netizens called out the dubious behaviour of NDTV. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that NDTV has demonstrated questionable behaviour when it comes to protecting national interests or respecting national symbols such as the flag. Many times, NDTV’s hostility for India as a nation and culture has been shown in its reportage. For recent examples, NDTV’s coverage of the repeal of Articles 370 and 35a, as well as its coverage of the Pulwama terror can be referred.

Former Pakistani governing party PTI supported NDTV’s reporting on the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A by releasing a video clip from one of their shows in which they claim Kashmiris are waiting for the curfew to be lifted so they may “show” India how they feel.

In 2019, Nidhi Sethi, Deputy News Editor of NDTV, posted a comment on Facebook which seemed to glorify the terror attack by Jaish-e-Muhammad. She had written, “where a grisly 44 has been proven to be greater than the mythical 56”. With this, she had added a hashtag #HowstheJaish, a take on the famous dialogue ‘How’s the Josh’ from the recent movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. She was later suspended by NDTV.