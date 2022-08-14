Sunday, August 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNDTV changes its Tiranga DP hours ahead of Independence Day
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

NDTV changes its Tiranga DP hours ahead of Independence Day

After reverting to its logo for the Twitter DP, NDTV later again changed it to an independence day themed image with the words 'India @ 75', and thin saffron and green bands above it. However curiously, the green band is placed above the saffron band

OpIndia Staff
NDTV changes its Tiranga DP hours ahead of Independence Day
Different displays of NDTV.
5

On Sunday, a day ahead of Independence day, NDTV changed the display image for their Twitter handle to a tricolour one, but it quickly changed it back. Netizens criticised NDTV for their conduct, emphasising how insulting this was to the tricolour.

Several social media users pointed out that the act by NDTV just a day ahead of Independence day was disgraceful. A user pointed out that NDTV written on the display touches only the green part and not the saffron one. Twitter user Ankur Singh wrote, “NDTV is always on Green side, not even touching narrow Saffron.”

After reverting to its logo for the Twitter DP, NDTV later again changed it to an independence day themed image. The image has the words ‘India @ 75’, with thin saffron and green bands above it. However curiously, the green band is placed above the saffron band, which is opposite of the order of the colours on the national flag.

Screenshot of NDTV Twitter DP

Netizens called out the dubious behaviour of NDTV. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that NDTV has demonstrated questionable behaviour when it comes to protecting national interests or respecting national symbols such as the flag. Many times, NDTV’s hostility for India as a nation and culture has been shown in its reportage. For recent examples, NDTV’s coverage of the repeal of Articles 370 and 35a, as well as its coverage of the Pulwama terror can be referred.

Former Pakistani governing party PTI supported NDTV’s reporting on the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A by releasing a video clip from one of their shows in which they claim Kashmiris are waiting for the curfew to be lifted so they may “show” India how they feel.

In 2019, Nidhi Sethi, Deputy News Editor of NDTV, posted a comment on Facebook which seemed to glorify the terror attack by Jaish-e-Muhammad. She had written, “where a grisly 44 has been proven to be greater than the mythical 56”. With this, she had added a hashtag #HowstheJaish, a take on the famous dialogue ‘How’s the Josh’ from the recent movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. She was later suspended by NDTV.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,892FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com