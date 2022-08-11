‘Puja se dange bhadakte hain’: Hinduphobia continues in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, says reviewer

Aamir Khan’s “much awaited” movie Laal Singh Chaddha has fallen on its face in theatres as the shows are not getting the response the actor and team have anticipated. Though the internationally acclaimed reviewers have reviewed the movie to be a bad one already, there is a chance that the filmmakers might blame it on the boycott calls that were made on social media platforms owing to the Hinduphobic (mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses in movies) and anti-national (depriving Gujaratis of water by supporting Narmada Bachao Andolan) activities Khan has been indulged in for long.

YouTuber and film enthusiast Dewansh Singh Rajput published a video review of the film on his YouTube channel in which he made some worrisome allegations against the film. Though he repeatedly acknowledged that the acting by Aamir Khan was up to the mark, Rajput pointed out that the movie had several scenes that were allegedly made to satisfy specific propaganda.

Rajput said several scenes targetted particular religions. The movie showed 84 anti-Sikh riots, emergency, Ram Mandir, Lal Krishna Advani, Kargil war, and 26/11, and they have linked Khan’s character to it.

One of the most problematic things they have depicted in the film is that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army.

It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war. How Khan’s character fits into that criteria remained a mystery. Other films revolving around the Kargil war, like Lakshya, showed how rigorously trained army personnel fought the war. In short, such things could have been avoided.

Furthermore, Rajput pointed out that LSC could not even differentiate between Indian Army personnel and Pakistan’s soldiers or terrorist, whoever that character was, and picked him the safety.

In the movie, there was a scene where LSC and that Pakistani soldier or terrorist were having a conversation. This was the point when LSC realized that that person was from Pakistan, but he continued to have a conversation with him. He further offered to do business with the Pakistani personnel in the film.

In one scene, the Pakistani personnel asked LSC, “I offer namaz and pray, Laal, why don’t you do the same?” LSC replied, “My mother said all this Puja Paath is malaria. It causes riots.”

Aamir Khan has a history of mocking Hindus and indulging in anti-India activities

In the past, Aamir Khan has worked in films that targeted Hindus, Hinduism, and India on many levels. For example, in the film PK, Khan’s character continuously targets Hindu Gods and Goddesses to mark his statements. The scene where he was seen chasing a man dressed as Bhagwan Shiva has been ridiculed by the viewers many times. In the film 3 Idiots, he often ridicules the character Raju for praying to the Gods and Goddesses.

Aamir Khan, in an interview, said his then-wife Kiran Rao was afraid of living in India and wanted to shift out. In an older interview, Khan targeted then CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi and blamed him for the 2002 Gujarat riots. Khan also participated in Narmada Bachao Andolan with Medha Patkar and deprived Gujaratis of water for years.