On August 6, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman forcibly got toll barriers opened at Chaulang Toll Plaza of Hoshiarpur and got 20 vehicles passed through it without paying any toll. As per reports, Ghuman, who is MLA from Dasuha, got irked as the VIP lane was not functional at the toll plaza, and he had to wait for a minute to cross it. He reportedly got out of his car and ordered the workers to open the barrier.

पंजाब के दसूहा में आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक कर्मवीर सिंह घुम्मन की दबंगई आई सामने।



होशियारपुर के चौलांग टोल प्लाजा पर मैनेजर मुबारक अली ने बताया ड्यूटी पर तैनात टोलकर्मीयों से गाली-गलौज और धमकी दी गई। बीस से ज़्यादा गाड़ियां फ़्री में निकाली। pic.twitter.com/mjiTxQAGvH — Grading News (@GradingNews) August 8, 2022

When the toll plaza employees did not open the barrier, he allegedly broke it. In the CCTV video footage that has been making rounds on social media, Ghuman can be seen bullying the plaza employees to open the barrier. The Police personnel that appeared to accompany him were also shouting at the employees.

Ghuman kept the barrier under his control for 10 minutes and let pass at least 20 vehicles. While toll plaza employees have accused Ghuman of hooliganism, the MLA said there was no employee to open the barrier thus, he took action. He claimed that toll plaza employees do not open the VIP lane. “Many times in the past, my associates have opened the VIP lane as employees did not. If they do not open the lanes, anyone will get agitated. My name is being circulated in the media because I am an MLA.”

The toll manager accused Ghuman of occupying the toll booth

Mubarak Ali, Chaulang Toll Plaza manager, accused Ghuman of abusing his employees. He said an employee named Hardeep Singh was abused by the MLA. The gunmen and the associates who accompanied the MLA allegedly occupied the booth and kept it open for several minutes. The manager accused Ghuman of breaking the barrier as well. The manager has informed the National Highway Authority of the matter.