Saturday, August 13, 2022
HomeNews Reports‘Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me for getting out on duck’: New Zealander cricketer Ross...
SportsCricketIPLNews Reports
Updated:

‘Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me for getting out on duck’: New Zealander cricketer Ross Taylor makes shocking revelations in autobiography

Ross Taylor wrote about the incident in his autobiography 'Ross Taylor: Black and White'.

OpIndia Staff
Ross Taylor
In 2011, Rajasthan Royals bought Ross Taylor for $1 million. Image Source: The Bridge
5

Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor claimed that the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) slapped him after he was out for a duck in an IPL match against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali in the 2011 season of IPL. Ross Taylor wrote about this incident in his autobiography ‘Ross Taylor: Black and White’. He also revealed that he preferred to play from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It is notable that in the initial three years of the IPL, Taylor played from RCB, but in 2011, RR bought him for $1 million.

Narrating the incident in which the RR owner slapped him, Ross Taylor wrote that Shane Warne and her partner Liz Hurley were present at the bar on the top floor of the hotel, along with other players and management staff of the team. It was the 23rd match of the season, and Punjab had placed a gigantic 195/7 on the scoreboard, thanks to Shaun Marsh’s 71-run knock. The Royals were no match for Punjab on the day, finishing their 20 overs on 147/7 with no batsman able to score big. Taylor had departed for a duck after five balls.

Ross Taylor wrote, “One of the Royals owners said to me, ‘Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times. He was laughing and they weren’t hard slaps but I’m not sure that it was entirely play-acting.” Taylor went on to say that he was startled to see something like this happen in a professional sporting arena.

Explaining more on this, Ross Taylor said, “When you fetch that sort of money, you’re desperately keen to prove that you’re worth it. And those who are paying you that sort of money have high expectations – that’s a professional sport and human nature. I’d paid my dues at RCB: if I’d had a lean trot, the management would have had faith in me because of what I’d done in the past. When you go to a new team, you don’t get that backing. You never feel comfortable because you know that if you go two or three games without a score, you come under cold-eyed scrutiny.”

Ross Taylor further said, “Under the circumstances, I wasn’t going to make an issue of it, but I couldn’t imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments.” Taylor’s book was previously reported to have disclosed the racist occurrences in the New Zealand dressing room.

Ross Taylor didn’t name the team owner who had slapped him. It is notable that Manoj Badale of Emerging Media IPL Limited is the majority owner of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team. Others having ownership of the team are Bluewater Estate Limited’s Lachlan Murdoch and US-based private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners. Some of the shares are still in the name of legendary leg spinner Shane Warne who passed away in March this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Mid Day’ dropped veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta as a columnist for his 2015 article lampooning Aamir Khan for his anti-India statements

OpIndia Staff -

Laal Singh Chaddha: Assam CM asks Aamir Khan to postpone his visit to promote the film, says ‘don’t want focus to shift from Tiranga...

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad high court upholds the conviction of journalists and newspaper publisher in defamation case filed by a bureaucrat in 1994

OpIndia Staff -

No reservation to converts, concealing religion for marriage punishable: Stringent provisions included in new anti-conversion bill of Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over price rise: Here is how data proves his claims are wrong aimed to create inflation hysteria

OpIndia Staff -

Bar Council of India condemns Prashant Bhushan’s remarks against SC during his address to Islamist IAMC, calls it a ‘rant against the nation’

OpIndia Staff -

As Fareed Zakaria condemns the attack on Salman Rushdie, here is what his father’s open letter said condemning the Satanic Verses

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistanis, including Dawn journalist, celebrate stabbing of Salman Rushdie, hail assailant as ‘Ghazi’

OpIndia Staff -

Salman Rushdie’s attacker used a fake license with the name ‘Hassan Mughniyah’, a Hezbollah commander close to Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu leader gets beheading threats for condemning incident where Islamists raised ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans during Muharram in Khandwa, case filed

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,821FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com