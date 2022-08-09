The Intelligence Bureau has been on alert after a suspicious video surfaced on some social media platforms where a burqa-clad woman was seen declaring that the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs For Justice has all the support from Kashmiri separatists.

In the video, a burqa-clad woman is seen declaring that the ‘killer’ Tricolour cannot be allowed to fly on the sacred land of Gurus. She goes ahead to add, “Attari Amritsar is the land of Gurus, but the killer Tricolour flag of India keeps flying there. This is the 75th year of Indian occupation on the Sikh land. It is our aim that the Tricolour at Attari gets taken down and the Khalistan flag flies there. It is the time for decisions. We Kashmiri mujahideen are there at every step with our Sikh brothers and sisters in their fight for Khalistan, Allah Hu Akbar.”

The short 47 seconds video also shows the footage of the yellow flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the January 26, 2021 violence. There is also a clip where the Tricolour is being shot with bullets.

Sources in the IB told OpIndia that they are analysing the footage to understand its origin and find out the identity of the woman in the video. The IB mentioned that SFJ might be planning to hoist the Khalistan flag at the Attari border, by replacing the tallest Tiranga that flies there.

SFJ has reportedly ‘challenged’ the Indian government that they will replace the tallest Tiranga at the Attari border and replace it with the Khalistani flag. In yet another announcement about the ‘Khalistan Referendum’ by SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, they have announced that they will launch a ‘Ghar Ghar Khalistan’ campaign from August 15 onwards till January 26 when the Khalistan Referendum will materialise in Punjab.

وجه زعيم SFJ دعوة إلى شعب البنجاب الهندي لرفع شعار: "كل بيت خالستان"



🛑 بدأت المعركة النهائية لاستفتاء خالستان



اختر جانبك خالستان أو الهند؟#خالستان #الهند#Khalistan #India pic.twitter.com/KZFWMFsjrW — Muhammad Asif Mughal (@BilalAsifMughal) August 9, 2022

Another SFJ video doing rounds on social media also shows SFJ’s Pannun making similar claims, that the Tricolour will be burned and every house in Punjab will fly the Khalistan flag.

It is notable here that the SFJ has, in the past, offered cash rewards for anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag at key Indian establishments. In November last year, they offered 125,000 dollars for anyone who unfurls the Khalistani flag at the Indian parliament on the first day of the winter session.

Earlier this month, the pro-Khalistani group Dal Khalsa had opposed the Ghar Ghar Tiranga campaign and had asked Sikhs to hoist the Nishan saheb instead.

It is notable here that the 360-foot tall flagpost at the Attari-Wagah border was inaugurated in 2017, hoisting India’s tallest Tricolour. It is said that the Tricolour flying there can be seen from Pakistan too.