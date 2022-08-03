Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Pune Police arrests Shiv Sena leader Sanjay More for leading attack at Shinde faction MLA Uday Samant’s car, 4 more detained

The attack happened when CM Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray were in Pune

OpIndia Staff
Uday Samant talking to ANI after his car was attacked in Pune
The Pune Police on Wednesday arrested five people including Shiv Sena city chief Sanjay More in connection to the attack on former State Minister and Shinde faction MLA Uday Samant. A complaint was filed under various sections of the IPC for the attack.

According to the reports, on Tuesday evening, Samant’s car was attacked by 4-5 miscreants while he was passing through the Katraj area of Pune. He then filed a complaint against the miscreants at Kothrud Police Station and said, “I do not know who they were, but the police need to find the attackers who were carrying sticks and stones”.

Samant informed about the incident to CM Eknath Shinde and said that he was being followed by a couple of cars. “I was stopped at the traffic signal at Katraj. I was followed by two-three vehicles. People from the cars came out and attacked me”, Samant was quoted. Responding to the incident, CM Shinde said that whatever happened was not at all courageous and that those who are behind the attack would be punished.

Reports mention that the attack happened when CM Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray were in Pune. Samant who was behind Shinde’s convoy was attacked after Shinde passed through the Katraj area. To note, Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray was holding a public rally in Katraj. The Shiv Sainiks were up in arms as Thackeray departed the stage following his address.

People who witnessed the attack reported that the window panes of Saman’t car have been damaged and the attackers, suspected Shiv Sainiks led by Uddhav Thackeray also hurled stones at Samant’s car. Samant is a former Education Minister who parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray to support current Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Now, he is part of the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena faction.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray who held a rally at Katraj, Pune said that he had no idea about the incident.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

