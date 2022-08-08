Monday, August 8, 2022
Updated:

Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar undergoes surgery after being in ‘great pain’, shares emotional video

In the video that Shoaib Akhtar posted on social media, he gave an update on his health and appealed for prayers from his fans for a quick recovery.

OpIndia Staff
Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar shared the video ahead of his knee surgery (Image source: Geo TV)
41

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has undergone yet another knee surgery in Australia, his 6th in total. Plagued with injuries throughout his playing career, looks like the speedster’s injury woes are far from over even in retirement. Akhtar underwent the surgery on both his knees in a Melbourne hospital.

In the video that Shoaib Akhtar posted on social media, he gave an update on his health and appealed for prayers from his fans for a quick recovery. Akhtar also shared that he is in great pain right now. He mentioned that this is his 6th surgery and he hopes it will be the last one.

Akhtar also lamented in the video that his playing career was also cut short due to these injury problems. “I could have played for another four to five years. But I was aware that if I did, I would become wheelchair-bound. That’s the reason why I retired from cricket,” Akhtar said in the video.

After lamenting about the injuries shortening his career, Akhtar was quick to say that he still thought it was worthwhile to put his body through it. He said, “Again, it was all worth it for Pakistan. Parks of bowling fast, this is what happens, you have to lose bones, but that’s ok, if I had to do it all over again, I will do it”.

After the surgery, Akhtar shared another video saying that the surgery went well and he is on the road to recovery.

Shoaib Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20s for Pakistan, taking 444 wickets in total during his international career. After a controversial and injury-ridden career, Akhtar finally resigned to his body and retired from international cricket in 2011.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

