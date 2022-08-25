On August 24, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of a viral video from Telangana where children were seen raising ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans during protests in Hyderabad against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘s suspended MLA T Raja Singh.

In a letter to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, NCPCR has directed the Police to register an FIR in the matter and produce the children seen in the video before the Child Welfare Committee. The commission has further directed the commissioner to take action within seven days and submit an action taken report.

Source: NCPCR

The letter read, “As per reports and videos which have surfaced on social media, a shocking revelation shows a video wherein several children in Hyderabad are seen raising slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ and demanding that Shri T. Raja Singh, a BJP MLA be hanged. It seems that the children have been influenced and used in the protests as political tools.”

Source: NCPCR

It further added, “ln view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take suo-moto cognizance U/s l3l (l) O of CPCR Act, 2005 since there is a prima-facie violation of relevant provisions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 20l5and relevant provisions of Laws.”

T Raja Singh Controversy

The controversy around suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh erupted after he uploaded a video criticizing controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui who has a show scheduled in Hyderabad. He had threatened that if the show happened, he would set the venue on fire. In the video, he allegedly made some derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad that led to widespread protests demanding his arrest. During those protests, calls for his beheading were made as well. Following the controversy, BJP suspended him and asked him to submit a reply in 10 days.

T Raja was subsequently arrested in the matter and was later released on bail. After release, T Raja said he would upload part two of the video soon. He said though he would remain a loyal foot soldier for PM Modi, protecting Dharma is more important for him than the party.