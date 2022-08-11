On August 9, around 20 people suffered burn injuries after the Tazia they were carrying in a Moharram procession came in contact with high tension electricity wire passing overhead. The incident occurred in Village Kanevra of Manda, located in the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj.

Upon receiving information about the incident, district magistrate Sanjay Khatri and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot. They assured proper care and treatment of the injured.

Reports suggest that a group of ‘Taziadars’ was taking out a Tazia procession on the tenth day of Moharram. On their path, there was a high-tension electricity wire. In the video that has gone viral on social media of the incident, the people in front of the Tazia could be seen warning about the wire and Tazia was lowered to some extent. However, those who were carrying Tazia miscalculated the height and the current passed through the Tazia injuring the ‘Taizadars’.

The injured were rushed to a nearby community health centre and given first aid. Five of them sustained serious injuries and were shifted to SRN hospital in Sangam city. Following the incident, ‘Taziadars’ did not bury Tazia and took it back to their village.

Negligence of ‘Taziadars’ resulted in the accident

As per Jagran report, the administration said the Tazia procession took place after two years. During that time, a new road with increased height was built. The wires were at 25-feet height and the Tazia was 20 feet high. If ‘Taziadars’ had taken care of the height of the wire, the accident could have been avoided. Dainik Bhaskar quoted an official saying that the negligence of ‘Taziadars’ resulted in the incident as when they took back Tazia, no one got shocked. “The height of the wires was 25 feet. Prima Facie, it was a case of negligence,” the District Magistrate said.

Powerhouse employees ran away

Reports suggest that when the powerhouse employees knew about the incident, they ran from the office, fearing it could lead to violent protests. However, the Police reached out timely and controlled the situation. After Police’s assurance, the employees returned to the office.