Violent clashes erupted on Tuesday as Islamists hurled stones in the fracas during Muharram processions in Bareilly and Varanasi districts leading to injuries to several people. The video of the incident went viral over social media where people can be seen using bricks and stones to attack during the Muharram procession.

According to the reports, some people of the Muslim community who had participated in the Muharram procession in Varanasi began to cut the huge Jamun tree in the Murzamurad area for the procession to pass easily. Later people from the nearby shops protested against the Islamists who were cutting the tree and said that there was enough space for the Tazia to pass. Amid the dispute, the shopkeeper Khaderu was beaten up and attacked with sticks. The Islamists also damaged his shop and injured five other people.

As the matter escalated, the Police including the DIG, Additional SP, and SP Rural were informed who immediately reached the spot and tried to pacify the matter, failing which a heavy police force was used to end the violence. Meanwhile, the people of the Hindu organization came to know about the incident and they reached the spot raising the slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

A similar incident was reported from Bareilly where amid the Muharram procession, the Islamists pelted stones at shops in the Majhoua Gangapur area of Bhojipura. The video of the incident went viral over social media in which even women of a particular community were seen pelting stones. Reports mention that stone pelting continued for about half an hour after which the Police reached the spot and tried to pacify the matter.

According to the reports, the Hindus from the Majhoua village also registered a complaint against the procession organisers as they were using DJ sounds, creating disturbances in the area. They said a new tradition was being set which was creating a disturbance in the society.

Considering the complaint, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Crime) SP Singh said on August 9 that no new tradition will be allowed. “If anyone tries to start a new tradition, strict action will be taken against him. Hunt is on to nab the stone pelters”, the SP said adding police have brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Varanasi (Rural) Suryakant Tripathi stated that about six people from other communities were injured as Islamists hurled stones in Varanasi during the procession. He also added that the miscreants will be arrested after registering a case on behalf of the injured persons.

In Muzzafarnagar also, the clashes erupted during the Muharram procession as stones were hurled at people from different communities injuring around 10 people. People also used bricks and sticks to attack each other in the city of Uttar Pradesh.