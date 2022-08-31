Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Watch: Third madrasa demolished in Assam over links with Islamic terror organisations, govt says it was ‘unsafe for human habitation’

As reported by ANI, SP Swapnaneel Deka told, "District administration said in an order that the Madrasa is structurally vulnerable and unsafe for human habitation as the Madrasa buildings were not built as per APWD specifications/IS norms."

OpIndia Staff
Assam: 3rd madrasa with terror links demolished, 37 arrested so far
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, (L), JCB (R), images representational, via HT and Indiamart
150

In Assam’s Bongaigaon district, a madrasa with links to terrorist organisations Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) is being demolished by the local authorities today. The madrasa named Markazul Ma-Arif Quariyana Madrasa, located at the Kabaitary Part IV village in Bongaigaon is being demolished with the help of bulldozers.



SP Deka also added that a search operation was conducted at the same madrasa on August 30 to investigate certain links with respect to one of the 37 people including imams and madrasa teachers who have been arrested for terrorism links with AQIS/ABT in Assam. He confirmed that the directions to demolish the madrasa has come from the district administration.

Previous demolitions and the Assam govt’s crackdown on madrasas with links to Islamic terror organisations

On Monday, August 29, the district administration and police in the Barpeta district in Assam demolished a Madarsa, run by Maulvis Akbar Ali and his brother Abul Kalam Azad, arrested for their links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The madrasa named Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy against which the action was taken was located at Dhakaliapara in the Barpeta district of Assam and is said to be illegally constructed on government land.

The police also arrested Mahmunur Rashid, the principal of the madrasa. The madrasa named Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy had housed the Bangladeshi terrorist Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, who was arrested by the Assam police in March this year. Md Suman reportedly stayed here along with one of his aides, who is still on the run.

The demolition and the arrests are a part of the ongoing crackdown on Jihadi terrorists operating from mosques and madrasas in the state.

Earlier, the Morigaon district administration demolished the Jamiul Huda Madarsa in the Moirabari area.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

