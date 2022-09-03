Thursday, September 1, 2022
Delhi: A boy in 3rd standard sodomised by a class 10 student in a government school

According to reports, the incident took place around three days ago.

Delhi school child abuse
Representational Image
26

In a disturbing incident, a student studying in Class 3 was sodomized by another student in Class 10 at a Delhi government school in the Madhu Vihar locality of Mandawali in East Delhi. According to reports, the incident took place around three days ago.

The victim’s father told IANS that an FIR has been filed in relation to the event. However, he has not sent his kid to school since the incident.

The father of the victim said, “The incident occurred on the school’s premises. My son complained to the School teacher about it, after which the incident was investigated and I was summoned.”

Police haven’t yet commented on this matter. Further details are awaited in the case.

