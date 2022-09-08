Afghanistan cricket fans are demanding the ICC (International Cricket Council), the world cricket governing body, takes cognisance of Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali’s conduct during Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match and take action against him. In the visuals that have gone viral on social media, Ali can be seen threatening an Afghan bowler with his bat.

Afghan cricketer Aftab Alam demanded a ban for Asif Ali and said how he was doing this for the second time.

We request from @icc he should be banned from cricket Bcz it is the 2nd time he do bat like that against Afghan pic.twitter.com/N5L0872PYM — Aftab Alam 55 (@aftabalam55786) September 7, 2022

Afghan leader also pulled up Pakistani player and said that they should not bring terrorism into cricket.

Afghan netizens were trending hashtags like ‘WatchYourConductPakNCT’ and ‘ICCMakePakBehave’ after the threatening behaviour displayed by Asif Ali.

Afghan netizens also said that terrorism should not be brought on the field.

I am Mansoor Almas Safi, from Afg. I request @ICC to take strict action against the violent behavior of the Pakistani cricketer. Its against the spirit of sports.Don’t bring terrorism to cricket: #ICCDisciplinePakCri#PakNCTBehave#WatchYourConductPakNCT#ICCMakePakNCTBehave — Almas 💎 (@Mansoorsafy) September 7, 2022

Many Afghan leaders took to Twitter demanding action against Asif Ali.

The Pakistani and Afghanistan fans got into violent clashes after the match was over on Wednesday. Through the match, as per viral videos, Pakistani fans kept hurling racial abuses towards Afghan fans. After Afghanistan lost the match, they lost their cool and beat up Pakistanis in and outside stadium.

In a nail-biting match, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah hit two back to back sixes in first two balls of final over leading the team to victory. During and after the match, Pakistani fans were seen taunting Afghanistan fans in the stadium which could be the reason why Afghanistan fans lost their cool.