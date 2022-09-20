On Monday, September 19, Bengaluru police said they arrested a 25-year-old female architect and two of her male friends on charges of murdering her live-in partner. The police revealed that the main accused killed the Chennai-based doctor in Bengaluru after the latter allegedly shared her intimate video on social media.

The deceased doctor had also released his fiancee’s mother’s video, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Dr Vikas and the accused have been identified as his fiance 25-year-old Pratibha, her friend Susheel and Gowtham. Pratibha is a resident of Mico Layout in Bengaluru. Another accused in the case, Surya, is absconding.

The incident took place within the limits of the Begur police station of Bengaluru.

The victim, Dr N Vikas, was working as a doctor at a private hospital in the city after finishing his MBBS in Ukraine, according to the authorities. He earlier worked in Chennai before moving to Bengaluru to complete a certification degree.

According to reports, Vikas met Pratibha through social media two years ago and fell in love. They agreed to get married in November.

Vikas and Prathibha rented a property near Udupi Garden and began living there together a year ago. Their families were aware that they were in a live-in relationship and had decided to marry, according to the police.

According to the police, Prathibha recently discovered images of herself and her mother on Facebook and learned that they had been uploaded by Vikas using a false ID.

According to the police, the couple fought over the issue on September 10. Hurt with the entire development, Prathibha informed her friends about the incident.

After receiving the information, Pratibha’s friends immediately showed up at the couple’s residence on the same day, and intense arguments ensued between them.

“The accused hit Vikas using a floor mop stick and bottles. As Vikas fell unconscious, he was shifted to Jayashree hospital and the doctors suggested shifting him to St John’s Medical College and Hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to death,” a Begur police official said.

Prathibha lied to the hospital about Vikas being injured in a fight with her friends about trivial issues. Prathibha then called Vikas’s older brother Vijay and told him the same story she told the doctors.

On September 14, Vikas succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Vijay later filed a complaint with the Begur police.