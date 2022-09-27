Tuesday, September 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChandigarh University video leak: Accused army personnel says he assumed Rankaj’s identity to talk...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Chandigarh University video leak: Accused army personnel says he assumed Rankaj’s identity to talk to the university student

As per reports, some personal videos of the accused student were found on Sanjeev’s phone, but videos of other girls were not found. Hindustan Times quoted an unnamed Police officer saying that Sanjeev attempted to erase the evidence from his phone, but the Police managed to recover the data.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjeev said Rankej has nothing to do with the case
Chandigarh University video leak: Accused Sanjeev said he assumed Rankej's identity to befriend University student (Image: Indian Express)
5

Another twist has surfaced in the Chandigarh University video leak case as the army personnel Sanjeev Kumar arrested in the matter, told the court that he had assumed the identity of Rankaj Verma to talk to the accused student of the University. He further told the court that Rankaj had nothing to do with the case and he had never met him before.

Sanjeev allegedly picked up Rankaj’s photograph from social media and used it to befriend the university student. He was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh and handed over to Punjab Police on September 24.

As per reports, some personal videos of the accused student were found on Sanjeev’s phone, but videos of other girls were not found. Hindustan Times quoted an unnamed Police officer saying that Sanjeev attempted to erase the evidence from his phone, but the Police managed to recover the data. “Prima facie, the accused only shared her own videos with Sanjeev. We have sent the phone to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to ascertain whether videos of other girls were shared with him or not,” the officer added.

On September 26, all four accused in the case were produced in the court, where the court sent them to a five-day Police remand. The police informed the court that Sanjeev was using two phones and they have recovered one phone from his possession. The police had asked for seven-day remand to cross-examine the accused.

The officer told HT that the number that appeared in the First Investigation Report (FIR) to which the accused student shared the videos were being used by Sanjeev. Following his revelation to the cops and to the court, Verma’s advocate Harjinder Singh Johal said, “He (Verma) has never met any of the accused. He has also lodged a complaint with the Police saying that his photograph was being misused by unidentified miscreants.”

However, the Police have not given a clean chit to Verma yet, and his alleged involvement in the case is being probed.

Chandigarh University video leak case

On September 18, it was reported that objectionable videos of multiple female students of Chandigarh University were being shared on social media. The videos were allegedly recorded by one of the hostellers.

Initially, the Police and Chandigarh University administration claimed the accused student only shared her videos with the accused person from Shimla. However, later the Police told the court that they found a video of at least one other student on the phone of the accused. Furthermore, it was assumed that based on the chats with the accused, the accused student was being blackmailed.

An SIT was formed by the Punjab government to investigate the case. There were several rumours floating around on the day when the matter came to light, including the death of a girl student by suicide whose video was allegedly leaked on the internet. However, the Police refuted the claims and said no student had committed suicide.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRankaj Verma news, Army man video, Chandigarh uni video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hyderabad: 2 burqa-clad women held for vandalising Goddess Durga idol in Navratri Pandal

OpIndia Staff -
As per Hyderabad Police, the ladies barged into a pandal in the Khairatabad locality and smashed a part of Durga statue.
World

Amidst rumours of a coup, Chinese President Xi Jinping set to be re-elected head of Communist Party of China

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress, where Xi is anticipated to be re-elected for a record-breaking third term, is taking place in the midst of a large purge of top security officers who are said to be part of an ideological circle antagonistic to the Chinese President.

The ‘diaspora problem’ in the Leicester issue: The conduct of certain community leaders and the lessons Hindus need to learn

‘Ambani’s house is a waqf property, our government would have demolished it’: Arvind Kejriwal in a viral video

NIA Raids on PFI: Second round of raids underway in eight states, 45 PFI members detained in Karnataka, 25 in Assam

YouTube finally complies and blocks Dhruv Rathi video in India, but questions still remain as to who tipped him off after govt order

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,237FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com