Chandigarh University Video Leak: Fourth accused, an army man, held for blackmailing the accused student

On September 24, Punjab Police arrested an Indian Army personnel identified as Sanjeev Singh in connection to the Chandigarh University Video Leak case where a female student allegedly sent nude videos of other female students from the hostel while they were taking baths. In a statement, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said that Singh was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh with the support of the Army, Arunachal Pradesh Police, and Assam Police.

Singh, who is the fourth accused in the case, is suspected of blackmailing the female student who allegedly recorded several objectionable videos of female students in the common washroom and sent them to his friend Sunny Bhatia in Shimla.

DGP Yadav said in a tweet, “Crucial breakthrough in the Chandigarh University case with the assistance of the Army, Assam and Arunachal Police. Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh was arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court.”

Based on the forensic and digital evidence obtained during the investigation, a team of SAS Nagar Police was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

ADGP named Sanjeev Singh as the main accused

A Special Investigation Team comprising of three women Police officials lead under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) community affairs division and women affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo is investigating the matter.

A three-member all-woman special investigation team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, under the overall supervision of additional director general of police (ADGP) community affairs division and women affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo, is probing the case.ADGP said in a tweet, “The prime accused in CU case arrested from Arunachal Pradesh by a SAS Nagar Police team based on leads arrived at by SIT headed by Ms Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP CI Ludhiana, DSP Kharar & DSP AGTF!”

Hindustan Times quoted SP Rupinder Kaur saying, “The accused belonged to Jammu and was posted at Arunachal Pradesh. During interrogation, the girl student revealed his name, and in further investigation, it was found that the man was directly calling the student and blackmailing her into sending videos of herself and other girl students. The guy was having the video of the girl, and we are investigating how he got them. However, we are yet to find out with which of the two arrested men he was in contact.”

The Chandigarh University Video Leak case

On September 18, it was reported that multiple nude videos of female students of Chandigarh University were recorded while they were taking a bath by the accused female student of the University, who would then allegedly send the videos to his friend Sunny Bhatia from Shimla. Premiliary investigation revealed the accused student was being blackmailed by the other accused in the matter.

Initially, the Police and University denied that videos of other students were sent but while present the three arrested accused in the case, it was revealed videos of at least one other student were recovered from the mobile of one of the accused men.

Police also recovered some screenshots of WhatsApp messages where one of the accused was allegedly blackmailing her for the videos. An SIT was formed by the Punjab Government to look into the matter. Further investigation is underway.