A fashion show reportedly took place in the Salasar Balaji temple in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It was stalled after Bajrang Dal members objected to the fashion show at a Hindu religious site. The event was planned by a company named FDCA at the Salasar Temple under the jurisdiction of the Telibandha police station. Arif and Manish Soni are reported to be the organisers of the fashion show.

#Chattisgarh : Bajrang Dal protests after a “fashion show” was organised inside the Salasar Dham Temple Complex, in #Raipur. How can someone wearing Hijab can be part of Fashion show, that too inside Temple Complex ? @Bajrangdal_Org @VHPDigital #India



In the video, it can be seen that Bajrang Dal workers are protesting against the event and seeking an explanation from the organisers for holding such an event in a temple. It can also be seen in the video that a woman wearing a hijab is standing and trying to defend the event from the side of the organisers. During the confrontation, Bajrang Dal workers assert that the incident has offended the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The temple’s hall was transformed into a stage for the fashion show. Visitors were also invited to attend the function. Workers from the Bajrang Dal arrived at the scene and demonstrated against the event as soon as the word spread. When the Bajrang Dal district convener Ravi Wadhwani arrived, he engaged with the event’s organisers.

According to Wadhwani, a complaint over this incident has been submitted to the Telibandha police station, and an FIR will be filed against the organisers for hurting religious sensibilities. Wadhwani asserted that the event offended Hindus’ religious feelings and that it was improper to host such events in temples. OpIndia tried to contact Wadhwani but to no avail.