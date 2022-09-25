Congress leader Lt CDR Gokul Chandran recently took to Twitter to admit that he had sent obscene messages after a woman on social media called him out for his vulgar texts.

However, shortly after sharing the note, Gokul made his Twitter account private and protected his tweets. Gokul had also removed references linking him to Congress from his Twitter bio before ultimately deactivating his Twitter account.

Gokul deactivates Twitter account

Gokul, who is a member of Tamil Nadu Congress IT & SM, shared screenshots of a Whatsapp message written by him wherein he admitted to exhibiting creepy behaviour on social media after a Twitter user accused him of sending lewd messages.

A Twitter user had recently shared pictures of lewd messages that Gokul had sent her anonymously.

“You know who u r! The 13k followers of urs will also know if u do this again. Your fauji stature and the fact that u appear on TV debates doesn’t give u a free pass. I had ignored the secret msg. U come to my DM and shamelessly tell me that u have sent it! Such audacity!” a social media user tweeted.

Gokul had allegedly sent her a secret message that read: “I have concluded after seeing you. The chubbiness of the cheeks is directly proportional to the boobs.”

If sending an indecent secret message was not enough, Gokul went ahead and confided in the victim that he was the one who had sent her the said message.

After being called out by the woman, Gokul took to Twitter, expressing regret and admitting to sending filthy messages to girls.

“For everyone asking me in DM and WA if it’s me.. Yeah it’s me. Many of you must have already or will be coming across tweets and indications of my creepy behaviour. I feel guilty and there is no justification or clarification of what I did. My big sorry for people who got offended of my neech behaviour,” he said in a note, which appears as a Whatsapp message, shared on Twitter.

“I know I have let down my friends over here and the organisation which I represent. I don’t want to discuss it further. What was supposed to be anonymous and in personal space is out in open. And I deserve the humiliation for what I did and I take that as a punishment,” the note further read.