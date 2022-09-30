Following a one-day stint, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Friday withdrew from the race for the party’s presidential chair. The development came on Friday, 30 September, the last day for filing nominations. Interestingly, only yesterday, Digvijaya Singh had confirmed that he would be contending for the post alongside Congress senior leader and the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

Now, after the explosive entry and even more spectacular exit of Congress bigwigs like Ashok Gehlot and Digvijaya Singh, reports claim that Mallikarjun Kharge is the next challenger who has chosen to battle it out with Tharoor.

Announcing his withdrawal, Singh told the media that he would become the proposer for Kharge instead. “I met Kharge ji yesterday to tell him that I will not contest if he is planning to, he is my leader. He told me yesterday that he is not willing to. Today, I came to know from the press that he is a contender. So, I met him today morning to convey that if he is contending, I won’t.”

Digvijaya also spoke about his dedication and commitment to the Gandhi family while announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race. “I have worked for Congress all my life till now, will continue doing so. I don’t compromise on 3 things – standing for the Dalit, tribals & poor, fighting against those who disturb communal harmony & my commitment to Congress & Nehru-Gandhi family.”

As per reports, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is going to file his nomination papers shortly, will soon step down as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in accordance with Congress’ ‘one person one post’ rule.

Notably, until earlier this week, Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor were considered the two leading candidates for the position. Then, according to reports, Ashok Gehlot withdrew and Digvijaya Singh entered the fray. Not even a day had passed when Digvijaya Singh bailed, and now Congress senior politician Mallikarjun Kharge has entered the contest.

It may be recalled that last week, the Congress party has declared that no one from the Gandhi family will run for the post of the President of the age-old party.

With so many entertaining twists and turns, it will be interesting to watch if the drama for the Congress presidential seat ends here, or if we are in for further surprises in the battle.