Friday, September 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDigvijaya Singh out, Mallikarjun Kharge in: The drama over Congress party's presidential chair grows...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Digvijaya Singh out, Mallikarjun Kharge in: The drama over Congress party’s presidential chair grows more engaging by the day

Congress appears to be playing musical chairs with the remaining trusted loyalists it currently has in its fold. After the drama over Ashok Gehlot’s candidature for the party president, Digvijaya Singh’s one-day stint also ended as he withdrew his application and made way for Mallikarjun Kharge.

OpIndia Staff
Congress Presidential race
Shahi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge (source: NewsBytes)
3

Following a one-day stint, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Friday withdrew from the race for the party’s presidential chair. The development came on Friday, 30 September, the last day for filing nominations. Interestingly, only yesterday, Digvijaya Singh had confirmed that he would be contending for the post alongside Congress senior leader and the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

Now, after the explosive entry and even more spectacular exit of Congress bigwigs like Ashok Gehlot and Digvijaya Singh, reports claim that Mallikarjun Kharge is the next challenger who has chosen to battle it out with Tharoor.

Announcing his withdrawal, Singh told the media that he would become the proposer for Kharge instead. “I met Kharge ji yesterday to tell him that I will not contest if he is planning to, he is my leader. He told me yesterday that he is not willing to. Today, I came to know from the press that he is a contender. So, I met him today morning to convey that if he is contending, I won’t.”

Digvijaya also spoke about his dedication and commitment to the Gandhi family while announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race. “I have worked for Congress all my life till now, will continue doing so. I don’t compromise on 3 things – standing for the Dalit, tribals & poor, fighting against those who disturb communal harmony & my commitment to Congress & Nehru-Gandhi family.”

As per reports, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is going to file his nomination papers shortly, will soon step down as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in accordance with Congress’ ‘one person one post’ rule.

Notably, until earlier this week, Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor were considered the two leading candidates for the position. Then, according to reports, Ashok Gehlot withdrew and Digvijaya Singh entered the fray. Not even a day had passed when Digvijaya Singh bailed, and now Congress senior politician Mallikarjun Kharge has entered the contest.

It may be recalled that last week, the Congress party has declared that no one from the Gandhi family will run for the post of the President of the age-old party. 

With so many entertaining twists and turns, it will be interesting to watch if the drama for the Congress presidential seat ends here, or if we are in for further surprises in the battle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDigvijaya Singh Mallikarjun Kharge
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,320FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com