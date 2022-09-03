The Mufti from Deoband has issued a fatwa against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan from Aligarh for worshipping and establishing Lord Ganesha in his house this Ganesh Chaturthi. The Mufti said that Khan’s conduct is unislamic. Ruby Asif Khan is the Mandal Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Aligarh.

Deoband’s Mufti Arshad Farooqui said that Lord Ganesha is highly revered by Hindus and he is known to bring happiness and prosperity with knowledge, but in Islam, there is no idol worship. In Islam, no one is worshiped except Allah. Those who are doing this are against Islam. Those who worship an idol, same decree is issued against them which is issued for those who go against Islam.

In response, Ruby Khan has refused to bow down to the Mufti and blamed people like him for spreading discord in the society. Ruby Khan said that such clerics and muftis are not true Muslims and they just want to divide the country. Ruby also said that fatwas have been issued against her in the past as well, and just like the previous occasions, she does not care about the fatwa this time as well.

Ruby further said that such Muftis and Maulana are of extremist and jihadi mindset and that these people themselves want to discriminate. She said that these people do not talk about Hindustan while staying in India and if he was a true Muslim, he would not have talked like this. Ruby said that she has always been celebrating Hindu festivals and will continue to do so. According to Ruby, the cleric even got posters put up against her in the past but she only wants to maintain Hindu-Muslim unity.

Earlier, it was reported that Ruby Asif Khan has established a Ganesha idol at her home for seven days displaying great communal harmony. Ruby, a resident of ADA colony under Rorawar police circle, brought a Ganesh idol to her home and set it up with all rituals. “We will keep the idol for seven days before immersing it in water on September 6. I and my family do ‘puja’ every day as per rituals and offer ‘modaks’ to the Lord,” Ruby had said.