A trustee of a temple in Sola, a 69-year-old temple trustee from Ahmedabad’s Memnagar neighbourhood, filed a complaint on Wednesday against three unidentified Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists for reportedly threatening him over posting the party’s poster on a wall in front of the temple. Diparam Prajapati, a resident of Memnagar’s Chandralok society near Subhash Chowk filed the complaint with the police.

In the complaint, Diparam Prajapati stated that since 1992, he has served as the chairman of the Ramapeer temple trust in Sola. On September 4, Prajapati observed some people sticking AAP posters on a wall in front of the revered site as he was seated inside the temple. A temple security guard instructed them not to put up posters in front of the temple.

They began fighting with the security personnel. Prajapati also approached them and advised them not to paste the posters. Following that, those men left. According to Prajapati’s FIR, when he returned to the temple office at approximately 5.30 PM on September 4, three unidentified men stormed in. Those individuals identified themselves as AAP members and began threatening Prajapati for refusing to allow them to paste the posters.

In the FIR, Prajapati stated, “They threatened me with dire consequences and said that if their government comes to the power, they would teach me a lesson.” Prajapati stated that he could not approach the police sooner since he was attending a religious function at the temple. A criminal trespassing, intimidation, abusive language, and abetment case has been filed by Sola police and the investigation to identify the accused has started.

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday (September 13), supporters of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party attacked a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha with a knife. The incident happened in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city’s Gomtipur suburb.

The victim was identified as Pavan Tomar. While speaking to Opindia, BJP Yuva Morcha (Karnavati Mahanagar) President Vijay Desai said, “Some AAP workers came to the office of Pavan in Gomtipur. Following a heated argument, one of them stabbed him with a knife.”

The same AAP men, according to Vinay, had previously attempted to rag Pavan in his neighbourhood. At present, Pawan is receiving medical care at the Shardaben General Hospital in Saraspur, Ahmedabad.