Jharkhand: Kasamuddin sets ablaze bystander Deepak over minor scuffle

As per reports, a man named Deepak Soni was set ablaze by one Kasamuddin Ansari over a minor discussion in which Deepak advised Kasamuddin not to argue with another person. Kasamuddin was arguing with someone when Deepak Soni, who was standing close, simply remarked, “Why are you fighting?” Kasamuddin lost his calm in this affair, splashed fuel on Deepak Soni and lit him on fire.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. Deepak, who drives a car for a livelihood, had gone to park near his uncle’s house in Narhi village after coming from work. At the same time, he noticed a man named Kasamuddin Ansari arguing with someone. When Deepak Soni, who was standing nearby inquired about the cause of the argument and asked Kasamuddin to stop harassing the other person, Kasamuddin became enraged and poured a bottle of petrol on Soni, setting him on fire.

In this attack by Kasamuddin Ansari, Deepak Soni sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to the closest hospital for treatment, but the doctors referred Deepak to Sadar Hospital because of his serious condition. The police arrived at the scene and began their investigation after receiving the information. The accused Kasamuddin runs a grocery shop in his own house. There is tension in the village after the incident.

It is noteworthy that very recently a teen Hindu girl in the Dumka district of Jharkhand was set ablaze by her stalker Shahrukh for refusing his advances. The number of such incidents is apparently on the rise in Jharkhand where the state government is struggling to survive and the chief minister is being accused of having a conflict of interest.

Following the death of two teen girls in Dumka, when JMM MLA from Dumka and chief minister’s brother Basant Soren was asked about the reason for his absence from the district, he said that he was in Delhi to buy his undergarments.