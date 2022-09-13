On September 12, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was seen arguing with the Ahmedabad Police over his security. The video was shared by AAP’s official account that attracted criticism as netizens accused him of using unparliamentarily language for the officers on duty.

Kejriwal was in Ahmedabad to promote his party for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. During a meeting with the locals, he accepted a dinner invitation by an auto driver in the exact same manner he had done in Punjab before Assembly Elections. Kejriwal wanted to go to the auto driver’s house in his auto with two other AAP Gujarat leaders but the Ahmedabad Police urged him to avoid travelling in an Auto for security reasons. This was the moment Kejriwal got ‘irked’ and lashed out at the Police officers.

While the Police officer in conversation with him was calm and tried to convince him to follow the protocol in place for VIPs, Kejriwal kept on accusing Gujarat Police of stopping him to meet the public. He said, “Why can’t we go? What kind of security will you give? This is a blot on you. You should feel ashamed. The people of Gujarat are suffering because your leaders do not go and meet them. We are going to meet the public and you are stopping us. You have kept us hostage.”

When the Police officer said there was communication to the state government seeking security as per protocol, he said, “I do not want your security. You are forcefully providing security. I want to go in public. Give your security to your ministers. You cannot arrest me. This is an arrest. I have given you in writing I do not want your security but you are forcefully giving it. You are keeping me hostage. You are arresting me.”

The Police officer mentioned he was a Z category protectee and the Police are duty bound to provide a security cover, he said, “I do not want your Z protection. Keep it to yourself.” During the whole conversation, Kejriwal kept shouting at the officer as he tried to do his duty.

The whole drama ended after that and two Police vehicles escorted the Auto to his destination. A Police officer also accompanied the Delhi CM inside the auto. Sadly, as three of the AAP leaders including Kejriwal were sitting in the back seat of the auto, the Police officer had to sit with the driver in a very dangerous position which was visible in another video shared by AAP.

Netizens fumed over Kejriwal’s language

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “The mockery created by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji yesterday in Gujarat is a testimony to the fact that how great actor Kejriwal ji is! Any award show on this planet will be low to recognise his talent!”

BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga said, “Stop defaming Gujarat. Your party itself had written a letter seeking protection from the Gujarat Police and expressed the possibility of an attack on Kejriwal. Now due to hunger for publicity in front of media cameras you started drama in front of Gujarat Police.”

BJP leader Priti Gandhi said, “Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat unit wrote a letter demanding special protection for Kejriwal on his Gujarat visit. They emphasized that there is a possibility of a violent attack on him. Now when Gujarat Police is giving him protection, he is accusing them of holding him hostage!!

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat unit wrote a letter demanding special protection for Kejriwal on his Gujarat visit. They emphasized that there is a possibility of a violent attack on him.



AAP Gujarat had sought security for Kejriwal

Interestingly, AAP Gujarat had sought security for Arvind Kejriwal. In April 2022, when Arvind Kejriwal started his campaigning in Gujarat, AAP’s Gujarat wing sought security for him. The letter submitted seeking security for Delhi CM was shared by the official handle of AAP Gujarat. They wrote, “The Aam Aadmi Party has informed the Commissioner to maintain proper security vigilance in view of the possibility of a violent attack by anti-social elements at any place or time during the entire Gujarat tour program of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Shri Bhagwant Maan Sahib.”

As the Police officer mentioned, they had a communication to provide security to the VIP, in this case, Arvind Kejriwal, who is Chief Minister of Delhi. Not to forget, Kejriwal himself had said in Delhi Assembly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if PM cannot provide security to Kejriwal, he should leave his post.