Kohinoor, the world’s most contentious diamond, is about to change hands. The diamond is currently placed in the Imperial State Crown, which was produced in 1937 for King George VI’s coronation and eventually passed on to Elizabeth II. The diamond, however, is scheduled to be inherited by the Queen’s daughter-in-law and Prince Charles III’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, following the monarch’s death.

Camilla has been named Queen consort of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth states as the wife of King Charles III, and the Imperial State Crown, which now holds the Kohinoor, would now go to Camilla. Camilla will also wear Elizabeth II’s majestic platinum and diamond crown for King Charles’ coronation.

Queen Elizabeth’s declaration

The Kohinoor diamond is currently in the platinum crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign as the Emperor of England. In February this year, the Queen announced that Camilla Parker Bowles would become Queen Consort when Charles took the reins of the monarchy in England.

History of the Kohinoor

Golconda, India, is where the Kohinoor originated. During the Kakatiya era, it was discovered during coal mining in the Kollur mine (particularly, the Rayalaseema diamond mine signifies the ‘Land of Stones’). It began to pass from one governing dynasty to the next at that period. Originally, it was called ‘Samantik Mani,’ which means “Prince and Leader of All Diamonds.” When the Persian King Nadir Shah (King of Persia) invaded India in 1739, he called it the “Mountain of Light.” It was treasured at the time as a sign of an Empire’s power. It is well said that “he who has this diamond will own the world, but will also know all its misfortunes; only God, or a woman, will know all its misfortunes.”

The story of how the British East India Company captured the ‘cursed’ Kohinoor

During the Second Anglo-Sikh War in 1849 AD, the British army made Raja Ranjit Singh’s son Duleep Singh surrender the Sikh empire. Following that, the British Government in Lahore entrusted the famous Kohinoor diamond to the treasury of the British East India Company.

When Duleep Singh, then 11-years-old, ‘surrendered’ the Sikh kingdom to the British, it is said he also surrendered the Kohinoor diamond. Dr. John Login was named the guardian of Duleep Singh and the Kohinoor after the Sikh dominion was surrendered to the British East India Company. Dr. Login persuaded Duleep Singh to become a Christian. Singh is widely regarded as the “King Who Gave Away Kohinoor.” However, according to Peter Bance, the truth was far from what people believed.

When Duleep Singh was 11 years old, Lord Dalhousie, the Governor General of India, took the diamond from the Sikh Empire’s treasury. When Duleep Singh met Queen Victoria in 1854, he expressed a wish to view the diamond. Lady Login argued that seeing the diamond would do him no damage, and it was brought from the British treasury on the Queen’s orders. “Duleep grasped the diamond in his hand and took it to the window,” Bance explained. When he saw the diamond gleaming in the sunlight, he raised his hand and murmured, ‘to Humble Majesty Kohinoor diamond,’ and thus the bid to donate the diamond came into being.”