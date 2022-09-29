‘Next, you’ll ask for condoms as well’, Bihar IAS officer Harjot Kaur tells students requesting affordable sanitary pads

On Tuesday, the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation, IAS Harjot Kaur Bhamra sparked outrage after giving a shocking response to a school girl who asked if they can be provided with sanitary pads at Rs. 20-30.

“The government provides a lot of freebies. Can’t they offer us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?” a student inquired.

To this question, IAS officer Harjot Kaur said, “Is there any end to the demands? You’ll say tomorrow that the government can provide jeans and nice shoes. Eventually, when it comes to family planning, you’ll want free condoms as well.”

When the girl said that the votes of the people determine who rules, the officer replied, “This is the height of stupidity. Then do not vote. Pakistan, Ban Jao (become like Pakistan). Do you vote for money and facilities?”

To that barb, the student responded, “I am an Indian. Why should I?”

The incident occurred during a workshop called “Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar” (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), which was part of a program called “Towards Enhancing the Value of Girls.”

The senior official’s remark has sparked widespread outrage on social media. Bihar BJP secretary Amrita Rathod slammed the IAS officer over the “ban jao Pakistan” remark while sharing a video of the incident. Amrita Rathod took to Twitter and wrote, “Meet an IAS officer of the Nitish-Tejashwi government who wants a student to go to Pakistan for having asked for sanitary napkins.”

Harjot Kaur later issued a statement in which she stated, “I am well-known for being one of the most outspoken advocates for women’s rights and empowerment. Some wicked elements, against whom WCDC has taken rigorous action for omissions and commission of wrongdoing, have now resorted to such low level tactics to slander my character, having lost at every forum.”