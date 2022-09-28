Like clockwork, prominent Muslim influencers, activists and other assorted rabble-rousers descended upon Twitter to cry ‘Muslims under threat’ after the radical organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisations which have been linked to various terror activities across India were banned for a period of five years. Other than perpetrating terror activities on Indian soil, these Islamist organisations also wanted to establish an Islamic caliphate in India by 2047.

Amongst the prominent voices was Arif Ayyub, brother of financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub.

PFI banned, Muslims almost negligible in parliament and state legislatures, Muslim representation amongst law enforcement agencies at it’s lowest, Muslim voices that demand justice intimidated or jailed.



People of India, what choices do Muslims have? — Arif Ayyub (@arifayyub) September 28, 2022

After the ban of radical organisation, Ayyub pondered about lower representation of Muslims in parliament and state governments and then asked what choices are Muslims in India left with.

This crackdown on radicalisation was taken too personally by Ayyub who tagged PM Modi and HM Shah and said that the ‘Muslim problem’ is not going away.

@narendramodi @AmitShah your Muslim “problem” is not going away. There are 250 million Muslims in India and your prisons don’t have enough space to hold us.



Let our faith in India remain because if we lose our hope in our future and faith in the justice system, all will be lost — Arif Ayyub (@arifayyub) September 28, 2022

This, after he even claimed that the radical outfit which is publishing jihadi literature and carrying out terror attacks does not represent him, a Muslim man. If radical outfits like PFI do not represent him, then why not welcome a move that cracks down on organisations which are radicalising youth of their community with specific intention to carry out atrocities including murders of Hindus.

Yes I #StandwithPFI because they deserves your support and India needs them.

PFi targeted unjustly, harassment and crackdown against the leader's and member's of popular front of India Going-ON in undemocratic draconian manner, community NGO's should be respected ! pic.twitter.com/XkVpX86Xsb — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) September 27, 2022

One Samiullah Khan who identifies himself as journalist branded PFI as a ‘community NGO’. A ‘community NGO’ that imparts bomb-making knowledge to its cadres. Of course.

He also called ban on PFI as ‘Islamophobia’.

Modi government Banned the leading NGO of Indian Muslims "Popular Front Of India" this is dark day utterly injustice & islamophobia.

By this Dictatorship Modi govt is going to suppress thousands of active Muslims, this will not help the BJP-RSS, this is Fear of RSS!#StandwithPFI pic.twitter.com/AXPij7dwgJ — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) September 28, 2022

Many Muslim social media users also claimed that the PFI crackdown is in name of ‘so called terrorism’ and it is used to suppress voice of Muslims in India.

In the name of so called terrorism, the voice of Muslims is being suppressed, the action against @PFIOfficial across the country is conspiracy by this fascist and RSS government because they does not want any voices of Muslims to be raised or heard. #StandwithPFI — Mohd Shafique | محمد شفيق (@shafique_08) September 28, 2022

Some even quoted Islamic scriptures while extending support to the radical outfit.

Surah Aal-e-Imran



Verse 139



وَلَا تَهِنُوا۟ وَلَا تَحْزَنُوا۟ وَأَنتُمُ ٱلْأَعْلَوْنَ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ



And do not be negligent nor grieve – it is you who will be victorious if you are believers.#StandwithPFI #IndiaWithPFI pic.twitter.com/OyhN1hC4t3 — Mohammad Atthaulla K (@AtthaullaK) September 28, 2022

Some even called the ones arrested ‘heroes of ummah’.

Days after nationwide crackdown on Islamist outfit PFI, on Wednesday the government of India banned the outfit for five years citing national security. During these raids, the investigation agencies recovered manuals to make IEDs, weapons, GPS devices, cash, and jihadi documents.