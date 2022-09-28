Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Updated:

Muslim influencers, activists cry ‘Muslims under threat’ after radical org PFI, which teaches bomb-making to cadres, is banned

Days after nationwide crackdown on Islamist outfit PFI, on Wednesday the government of India banned the outfit for five years citing national security.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim 'activists' and influencers extend support to PFI
5

Like clockwork, prominent Muslim influencers, activists and other assorted rabble-rousers descended upon Twitter to cry ‘Muslims under threat’ after the radical organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisations which have been linked to various terror activities across India were banned for a period of five years. Other than perpetrating terror activities on Indian soil, these Islamist organisations also wanted to establish an Islamic caliphate in India by 2047.

Amongst the prominent voices was Arif Ayyub, brother of financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub.

After the ban of radical organisation, Ayyub pondered about lower representation of Muslims in parliament and state governments and then asked what choices are Muslims in India left with.

This crackdown on radicalisation was taken too personally by Ayyub who tagged PM Modi and HM Shah and said that the ‘Muslim problem’ is not going away.

This, after he even claimed that the radical outfit which is publishing jihadi literature and carrying out terror attacks does not represent him, a Muslim man. If radical outfits like PFI do not represent him, then why not welcome a move that cracks down on organisations which are radicalising youth of their community with specific intention to carry out atrocities including murders of Hindus.

One Samiullah Khan who identifies himself as journalist branded PFI as a ‘community NGO’. A ‘community NGO’ that imparts bomb-making knowledge to its cadres. Of course.

He also called ban on PFI as ‘Islamophobia’.

Many Muslim social media users also claimed that the PFI crackdown is in name of ‘so called terrorism’ and it is used to suppress voice of Muslims in India.

Some even quoted Islamic scriptures while extending support to the radical outfit.

Some even called the ones arrested ‘heroes of ummah’.

Days after nationwide crackdown on Islamist outfit PFI, on Wednesday the government of India banned the outfit for five years citing national security. During these raids, the investigation agencies recovered manuals to make IEDs, weapons, GPS devices, cash, and jihadi documents.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

